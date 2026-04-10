Baby avocados: How a mighty fruit lost its charisma in Europe

I know plenty about avocados. I grew up under many. I mean this literally. There was a mature tree in our village home in Kenya, with a canopy wide enough to shade a gathering of ten adults having a baraza. The kind of tree that had never known pruning in its entire existence. Even the children did not bother to climb it because the lowest branches began at a height that required simple tip toeing to reach them. Twice a year it produced avocados of a size and quality that I now understand to be, by European standards, unimaginable.

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