Why data privacy matters for Kenyan enterprises

Over the years, I have had an opportunity to interact with various business leaders on protecting and securing data that businesses hold in an increasingly digital age.One leader I had an opportunity to interact with said he had not really thought about data privacy until a customer called to say their personal details had been exposed through a hacked email account. Another leader discussed a phishing attempt that nearly resulted in payroll funds being sent to the wrong account. Another admitted that, even though their company had invested in digital tools, they had not checked whether their data was actually secure.

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