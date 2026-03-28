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The Commonwealth must step up in a more fragmented world

By Korir Sing’Oei | Mar. 28, 2026
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Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'oei. [File, Standard]

As geopolitical tensions intensify across regions including the Middle East, the strain on global systems is increasingly evident. Conflicts today are no longer isolated. They carry profound humanitarian, economic and security consequences that ripple across continents, affecting countries far removed from epicentres of crisis.

For Kenya and many developing economies, these shocks are immediate and tangible manifesting in disrupted trade flows and inflationary pressures directly impacting livelihoods, fiscal stability and development planning. In such a world, the effectiveness of international cooperation is no longer optional. It is essential.

Kenya’s Foreign Policy 2024, recognises that the fragmented and polarised multilateral order has created a situation where global challenges are addressed through plurilateral institutions. While not organised by regions but more on the basis of shared values and interests, these plurilateral institutions are setting the agenda and mobilising collective action.

This is where the Commonwealth, one such plurilateral entity to which Kenya has been a member since independence, must find renewed purpose.

Often viewed through its historical lens of post coloniality, the Commonwealth today represents 56 countries and more than a third of the global population. Its diversity, spanning developed and developing nations across multiple regions, gives it a unique diplomatic advantage.

This advantage should compel the Commonwealth to move with greater clarity and intent in addressing contemporary global challenges. This includes playing a more active role in supporting dialogue and de-escalation in conflict situations, including in the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and war in Sudan.

The Commonwealth’s tradition of quiet diplomacy is more relevant, particularly in an era where formal mechanisms are often constrained by political divisions. The Commonwealth must also certainly be interested in the economic security of its members which conflicts disrupt. A great number of Commonwealth countries are highly exposed to external shocks.

Rising fuel costs, currency pressures and supply chain disruptions are threatening to reverse progress undermining attainment of sustainable development targets. The Commonwealth’s platforms for economic cooperation and resilience must therefore be more actively deployed to support member states navigating these challenges.

Importantly, a more engaged Commonwealth does not replace existing global institutions. It complements them. Today’s challenges require layered responses, where formal structures, regional blocs and flexible networks all play a key role. The question that the Commonwealth must answer is one of relevance.

In a world defined by interconnected risks, from conflict and climate change to economic fragmentation and technological disruption, institutions must evolve. For the Commonwealth, this means moving beyond symbolic engagement and positioning itself as a practical instrument for cooperation, dialogue and problem-solving.

Kenya remains committed to this vision of a proactive Commonwealth of Nations. But for the institution to realise its full potential, member states must invest political will and strategic focus into its work.

-Writer is Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary 

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