Kenyans lost a golden deal as State sold KPC to fund future projects

Selling KPC highlights the price of undervaluing national treasures. [File Courtesy]

There is a story of an old man who hid his entire inheritance inside a worn-out Bible, carefully placing land deeds, money details, and instructions between its pages, trusting that the one meant to receive it would read and discover everything.

But the heir went mad and declined the old Bible as an inheritance. Out of anger, he threw it away and lived a life of poverty. Owning something valuable but not understanding its worth is the most expensive lesson a nation can learn.