The Standard

America's Vengeance: From Carter to Khamenei and the future

By Fwamba NC Fwamba | Mar. 4, 2026
A plume of smoke rises following a reported explosion in Tehran on February 28, 2026. [AFP]

Iranian state media announced forty days of national mourning, portraying its late Supreme Leader as a martyr who defended the Islamic Republic against foreign aggression after America, in coordinated attacks with Israel, killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday, February 28, in Tehran.

President Masoud Pezeshkian framed retaliation as both a national duty and a moral imperative, promising responses that would extend beyond Iran’s borders. In Tehran and other major cities, crowds chanted slogans of resistance while state broadcasters aired continuous recitations of the Quran. Commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, whose influence grew steadily under Khamenei, vowed that retaliation would stretch far beyond Iran, signaling consolidation of domestic power and a recalibration of regional strategy. 

.

.

Digger Classified

