Measures that can help learning institutions to boost safety

Parents and learners during Grade 10 admission at Nyambaria High School in Nyamira County. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

Usually, parents and school administrators are focused on books, uniforms, and transport arrangements. Yet one critical issue often receives far less attention: safety. In an era marked by increasing urbanisation, digital exposure and evolving security risks, the school environment is no longer just a place of learning, it is a space that must be actively protected. Back-to-school safety today goes far beyond a guarded gate, it requires a layered, intelligent approach to security that anticipates risk before it becomes a crisis.

Recent evidence shows that school safety challenges in Kenya extend far beyond physical intrusions. According to a December 2025 report by the National Gender and Equality Commission, 66.7 per cent of schools in Nairobi reported at least one form of learner violence. The data further revealed that 55.6 per cent of learners have experienced physical abuse, 44.4 per cent reported sexual violence, and 11.1 per cent reported instances of online harassment, highlighting emerging digital risks in the school environment.

Structural and emergency preparedness gaps are equally alarming. Government safety audits in 2024 found 348 boarding schools unsafe for continued operation due to failure to meet basic safety standards. Furthermore, the Ministry of Education recorded 107 fire incidents in schools between January and September 2024 alone, many involving dormitories and prompting nationwide inspections.

From a risk-management perspective, the exposure is even greater because more than 85 per cent of Kenya’s 46,322 registered schools lack non-motor insurance cover. According to the Association of Kenya Insurers, this leaves learners, staff and families financially vulnerable in the event of fires, theft, personal injury or other emergencies.

These realities underscore why school security today must be proactive, integrated and professionally managed combining trained personnel, smart technology, access control and rapid response systems to protect learners, staff and school communities.

Many Kenyan schools still rely on visible deterrents such as perimeter walls, guards, and CCTV cameras, but these alone are no longer enough. Criminals increasingly look for gaps in routines, response times, and communication systems. A school can have a guard at the gate and cameras on the walls yet still be vulnerable if there are no clear protocols for visitor management, emergency response, or after-hours access. Real safety is not about what looks secure, it is about what works if something goes wrong.

One of the biggest risks schools face is uncontrolled access. Parents, suppliers, contractors, and visitors move in and out of school grounds daily, often without proper verification. For instance, the Grade 10 admissions period has resulted in increased uncontrolled movement in and out of schools. Without strong access control systems and trained personnel to manage entry points, schools unintentionally create opportunities for intrusions, theft, or even more serious incidents. Modern school security must include proper identification processes, visitor logging, and technology-supported access management to ensure that only authorised individuals are allowed on campus.

Equally important is response readiness. When an incident occurs, whether it is a fire or medical emergency, a suspicious person or a security breach, the speed and coordination of the response can make all the difference. Schools need more than guards, they need clear communication channels, rapid response support and well-trained teams that know exactly what to do under pressure. Integrating physical security with technology, such as panic buttons, monitored cameras and command centres, significantly reduces response times and limits the impact of incidents.

Ms Opondo is SGA Security Kenya Sales & Marketing Manager