×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

A praise song for Samsung, even though this piper wasn't paid to call any particular tune

By Peter Kimani | Jan. 30, 2026
[Photo: Courtesy]

This is a quick follow-up to my malfunctioning phone. There was a time, I wrote early in the year, when my phone’s network kept dropping, one would think I was operating from some caves in Ndundori.

No disrespect to those who live in Ndundori, of course; it could be that they enjoy a better network than in most areas of the country. I was just thinking of one of the remotest reaches of our land.

I wouldn’t count Turkana among them now that oil drilling has resumed, and roads that were neglected for decades will get a new shine to ensure a free flow of vehicles trucking the crude. We’re that crude as a people and are shameless in the way we exploit others.

Anyhow, my phone was fixed two weeks ago, thanks to the diligent staff at Samsung’s branch at the ICEA building in Nairobi’s central business district. In this land where everyone is trying to cut corners and shirk from responsibility, Samsung folks were an exception.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

My phone was still under warranty, something that the dealer confirmed with a simple swipe of the device. All I needed was to surrender the gadget and leave the rest to them. The attendant, Rodney, calmly inquired if I had backed up my data, as there was the risk of losing it all if the phone’s motherboard was faulty and needed replacing.

The icing on the cake was the pace at which the phone was fixed. On paper, repairs take between three and seven working days. It was ready in two days, which affirms that not only do they provide service without drama, but they also do it promptly.

Since I am not paid to market Samsung products, I won’t ask you to consider buying a phone from them, but you probably know why I went there in the first place, and I am likely to return in the future.

I suppose that’s what they mean when they talk of peace of mind. That’s precisely what I got from this interaction, and I’d have said more if I were paid to do their bidding. Unfortunately, I wasn’t paid to do that.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ICEA Lion Asset Management Caves In Ndundori Samsung A Praise Song For Samsung
.

Latest Stories

Why Coastal counties are child abuse hotspots
Why Coastal counties are child abuse hotspots
Coast
By Marion Kithi
4 hrs ago
Oil proceeds will help to catalyse inclusive development in Turkana
Opinion
By Jeremiah Lomorukai
4 hrs ago
Kenya should adopt AI to boost drug safety monitoring
Opinion
By Emma Kivuva
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gold scammers haven: Trader thought he had landed a gold mine but was left Sh3m broke
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 4 hrs ago
Gold scammers haven: Trader thought he had landed a gold mine but was left Sh3m broke
Poll body under pressure over Smartmatic deal
By Josphat Thiong’o 4 hrs ago
Poll body under pressure over Smartmatic deal
Kenyan who escaped Russia nurses war injuries, trauma
By Okumu Modachi 4 hrs ago
Kenyan who escaped Russia nurses war injuries, trauma
UDA allies uneasy as Ruto-ODM talks threaten their political clout
By Ndungu Gachane 4 hrs ago
UDA allies uneasy as Ruto-ODM talks threaten their political clout
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved