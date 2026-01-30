A praise song for Samsung, even though this piper wasn't paid to call any particular tune

[Photo: Courtesy]

This is a quick follow-up to my malfunctioning phone. There was a time, I wrote early in the year, when my phone’s network kept dropping, one would think I was operating from some caves in Ndundori.

No disrespect to those who live in Ndundori, of course; it could be that they enjoy a better network than in most areas of the country. I was just thinking of one of the remotest reaches of our land.

I wouldn’t count Turkana among them now that oil drilling has resumed, and roads that were neglected for decades will get a new shine to ensure a free flow of vehicles trucking the crude. We’re that crude as a people and are shameless in the way we exploit others.

Anyhow, my phone was fixed two weeks ago, thanks to the diligent staff at Samsung’s branch at the ICEA building in Nairobi’s central business district. In this land where everyone is trying to cut corners and shirk from responsibility, Samsung folks were an exception.

My phone was still under warranty, something that the dealer confirmed with a simple swipe of the device. All I needed was to surrender the gadget and leave the rest to them. The attendant, Rodney, calmly inquired if I had backed up my data, as there was the risk of losing it all if the phone’s motherboard was faulty and needed replacing.

The icing on the cake was the pace at which the phone was fixed. On paper, repairs take between three and seven working days. It was ready in two days, which affirms that not only do they provide service without drama, but they also do it promptly.

Since I am not paid to market Samsung products, I won’t ask you to consider buying a phone from them, but you probably know why I went there in the first place, and I am likely to return in the future.

I suppose that’s what they mean when they talk of peace of mind. That’s precisely what I got from this interaction, and I’d have said more if I were paid to do their bidding. Unfortunately, I wasn’t paid to do that.