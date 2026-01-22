×
The Standard

When decay becomes normal, integrity becomes a crime

By Justin Muturi | Jan. 22, 2026
Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi the Cs says government committed to undertake win - win dialogue with Union of Kenya Civil Servants to avert looming strike.[Wilberforce Okwiri,Standard]

We live in Kenya, where language itself has been corrupted to accommodate moral collapse. Alcohol is no longer an addiction; it is “stress relief.” Adultery is not betrayal; it is “networking.” Usury is dignified as banking, bribery softened into “something small,” and corruption reframed as street-smartness. Theft is excused as survival, incompetence defended as political loyalty, and public office reduced to a personal ATM with no PIN and no shame.

This is not merely semantic creativity. It is moral laundering. When a society renames its vices, it is not trying to be clever. It is trying to feel less guilty.

