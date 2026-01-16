×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Intriguing tale of clever hare, two great tribes and the missing 40

By Kirimi Barine | Jan. 16, 2026
A section of MPs during the Parliament Session after the long recess . February 11th,2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Once upon a time, in a land blessed with green hills, long roads, many tongues, and endless promise, there lived a clever hare. The hare was not the strongest animal in the forest, nor the wisest, but it had mastered one thing better than all others: survival through cunning.

The forest had two great tribes. The first was the tribe of politicians. They spoke loudly, smiled widely, and changed colours often. Today they were enemies; tomorrow they were brothers. They quarrelled on podiums by day and dined together by night.

When danger approached, they formed coalitions not for the forest, but for themselves. When laws were written, they were written softly and carefully, ensuring the hare and its friends were always protected. When salaries were discussed, party flags were folded away, and unity was suddenly discovered.

The hare thrived among them. It whispered strategy into their ears. It taught them how to divide the forest into camps, how to distract the animals with songs of identity while quietly sharing the harvest among themselves.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The second was the Tribe of Citizens. This tribe was large, colourful, and tired. They spoke many languages, lived in many corners of the forest, and woke early every morning to carry the land's burden. They were taxed whether they spoke this language or that.

They queued in hospitals, whether they came from the hills, the lakes, the coast, or the dry plains, only to be told there were no medicines. They searched for jobs that did not exist, paid more for food that grew smaller each day, and lived with the fear of insecurity, corruption, and broken promises.

When roads collapsed, it did not ask which tribe you belonged to. When floods came, it did not check your surname. When hospitals lacked doctors, it did not discriminate by accent. Injustice, it turned out, was very fair.

Yet the hare was clever.

It taught the tribe of politicians a dangerous trick: “Convince the citizens that their neighbour is the enemy,” the hare said. “Tell them their poverty comes from another language, another name, another region. While they argue, you feast.”

And so the citizens were taught to hate their own reflection, just spoken differently. Diversity was presented as a threat rather than a gift. Difference became danger. Suspicion replaced solidarity.

And then there was the missing 40. No one could quite agree on what it was. Some said it was the 40 per cent of citizens who never benefit from growth, only from slogans. Others said it was the 40 per cent of national energy wasted on politics instead of progress.

Still others said it was the 40 per cent of voices, especially the young, the poor, and the unheard, locked out of decisions that shape their lives. Whatever it was, it was missing from every table where power sat.

And so one must ask: Who benefits when citizens fight each other? Why is unity suddenly possible when salaries are discussed, yet impossible when hospitals are funded? How is it that leadership is seasonal, while suffering is permanent? And who taught us to fear diversity when the forest itself thrives because no two trees are the same?

Imagine, for a moment, if the whole world looked like you. Spoke like you. Thought like you. Would it not be unbearably boring? Would it grow, innovate, or heal?

The tragedy of the forest was not that it had many tribes. It was the clever hare that convinced one tribe to forget they were many, and another to forget they were one.

Perhaps the story is not yet over.

Perhaps the missing 40 can still be found. Perhaps the citizens will one day see the hare for what it is. And perhaps the greatest trick the hare ever played was convincing the forest that it had no choice.

After all, in every tale, the ending changes when the listeners finally understand the story.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

New Tribe Great Tribes Clever Hare Forest
.

Latest Stories

Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Irony of spending billions in top seat campaigns to earn millions
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
58 mins ago
Kenya trade strategy with Iran at crossroad over Trump's warning
Business
By Brian Ngugi
58 mins ago
It'd be counterproductive for State to ditch private advocates
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
58 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
By Nancy Gitonga 58 mins ago
NYS III Bombshell: Probe shows suppliers' false claims of Sh6.2b
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
By Esther Dianah 58 mins ago
How pending text book bills could mar Grade 10 transition
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
By Kamau Muthoni 58 mins ago
LSK sues AG and Health ministry over Sh209b data deal with US
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
By Edward Indakwa and David Odongo 58 mins ago
How KQ's fortunes sank, and a pilot's rescue plan
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved