How the 52-Week challenge can support new year savings goals

At the start of a new year, many people set financial targets, often centred on saving toward specific goals. Yet for many households, these plans collide with reality. Rising living costs, shrinking disposable incomes, and the complexity of many savings and investment products can make consistent saving feel out of reach.

One approach that has gained attention is the 52-week savings challenge, a structured but flexible way of building a savings habit over time. Instead of committing a large lump sum upfront, the challenge breaks saving into small, manageable weekly amounts that gradually increase over the course of a year.

The appeal of the challenge lies in its simplicity in saving a small amount each week and increasing it gradually. This removes the pressure of having to start big, which is often what discourages people.

Under a typical 52-week challenge, someone might begin by saving Sh50 in the first week, Sh100 in the second, Sh150 in the third, and so on. By week 52, the weekly contribution reaches Sh2,600, resulting in total savings of Sh68,900 over the year, excluding any interest earned. The reverse approach, starting with a higher amount and reducing it weekly, is also an option for those who have money available at the beginning of the year.

Digital tools have made it easier to follow through on such challenges. Apps like Chumz allow users to automate contributions, track progress week by week, and receive reminders, reducing the temptation to postpone saving. Some platforms also allow users to start with very small amounts, lowering the barrier to entry for first-time savers.

Beyond the numbers, advocates of the challenge point to its behavioural benefits. Completing a year-long savings plan can build confidence and reinforce the habit of setting money aside regularly. Many people then go on to start a new challenge or transition to automatic savings.

The challenge can also be done socially. Saving alongside friends or in a group can add a layer of accountability and motivation, making it easier to stay consistent throughout the year.

In Kenya, platforms offering such products are regulated by the Capital Markets Authority, with customer funds held by licensed custodians and managed by professional fund managers.

While no savings method is a one-size-fits-all solution, structured approaches like the 52-week challenge offer a practical starting point for those looking to make steady progress toward their financial goals.

The writer is the founder of the savings and investment App Chumz