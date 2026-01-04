How AI is powering the next phase of real estate growth in Kenya

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a futuristic concept whispered in tech circles; it has become a driving force reshaping industries across the globe.

In real estate, however, AI is doing more than improving efficiency; it is exposing how dependent the sector has long been on opacity, discretion, and uneven access to information.

In Kenya, AI is emerging as a response to one of the sector’s deepest challenges, the lack of transparency, persistent trust gaps, and information asymmetry.

Traditionally, property decisions have relied heavily on informal networks, agent discretion, and fragmented data. AI is beginning to question whether “who you know” should still matter more than what the data shows.

From Nairobi’s bustling property hubs to emerging towns across the country, AI-driven solutions are transforming how real estate players interact with the market.

AI-powered platforms are consolidating market information, enabling players to make decisions anchored in verifiable data rather than speculation.

In doing so, AI is quietly redistributing power away from gatekeepers of information and toward consumers who can now compare, verify, and decide with greater confidence.

As demand for transparency, efficiency, and affordability grows, AI is increasingly becoming the sector’s most powerful equaliser.

Globally, the scale of this shift is already visible. According to a market analysis by Proficient Market Insights, the global AI in real estate market was valued at approximately $1.96 billion (Sh252.938 billion) in 2025 and is projected to reach $7.61 billion (Sh982.071 billion) by 2033, growing at an estimated compound annual growth rate of 18.5 per cent. The report attributes this growth to rising adoption of predictive analytics, automated property management, and AI-driven customer engagement tools. This trajectory underscores a broader industry move toward data-led property decision-making rather than intuition or informal market signals. In Kenya, this digital shift is unfolding within a uniquely mobile-first environment. According to the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), mobile penetration stood at over 140 per cent in 2025, reflecting widespread mobile ownership and the prevalence of multiple SIM cards per user.

At the same time, data published by DataReportal indicates that internet usage in Kenya ranges between 40 and 48 per cent of the population, translating to more than 23 million active internet users.

This gap between mobile access and full internet connectivity highlights both opportunity and risk, a reminder that AI solutions must be designed for accessibility, not exclusion.

Nonetheless, this digital foundation has created favourable conditions for the growth of proptech platforms, particularly in urban centres where housing demand continues to rise.

Today, the majority of urban house seekers begin their journey online, though some have previously abandoned the process due to inconsistent listings and unreliable information.

AI-powered platforms are addressing this gap by personalising property recommendations based on user behaviour, preferences, and predicted needs. The result is not just convenience, but reduced misinformation and fewer mismatched property transactions. In a market long plagued by inflated prices and unverifiable claims, AI introduces something radical: accountability at scale.

Virtual assistants and chatbots now offer quick responses to inquiries, neighbourhood insights, and scheduled viewings, restoring confidence in digital property searches while offering developers and agencies continuous engagement with potential clients.

AI does not just analyse where the market is, it projects where it is going. Beyond discovery, it is also influencing how investment decisions are made. Predictive analytics tools are being used to forecast demand patterns, identify high-growth neighbourhoods, and estimate future property values. With clearer visibility into market trends, developers can design projects that align with actual consumer needs rather than speculation.

In a sector where timing and location determine success or failure, AI is forcing developers to confront uncomfortable truths about overbuilding, mispricing, and misplaced assumptions.

Property management is also undergoing a significant transformation. AI is shifting property management from crisis response to continuous optimisation.

Smart systems now track rent payments, schedule maintenance, respond to tenant queries, and monitor utilities in real time.

In high-density residential estates, intelligent surveillance and access-control systems are enhancing security and safeguarding residents.

As buildings become smarter, expectations are rising, and landlords who fail to adapt may find inefficiency more costly than technology adoption.

These efficiencies translate into lower operating costs, stronger asset protection, and higher tenant satisfaction.

Financing, long considered one of the biggest barriers to home ownership in Kenya, is another area where AI is reshaping access.

AI-driven credit assessment models are redefining who qualifies for property financing. By analysing alternative data such as mobile money usage, utility payments, and small business activity, lenders are extending credit to previously underserved segments, opening new pathways for mortgage access and enabling more Kenyans to participate in property ownership.

In a country where the informal and SME sectors dominate the economy, AI is challenging traditional definitions of creditworthiness.

For the diaspora community, AI-backed verification tools are also reducing fraud risks and making remote property purchases more secure, slowly rebuilding trust in cross-border investments.

Despite its promise, the adoption of AI in real estate is not without challenges. The greatest risk is not technology itself, but ethical neglect.

Data privacy concerns, algorithmic bias, digital literacy gaps, misinformation, and transparency remain critical concerns.

Without clear standards and oversight, AI could reinforce inequalities rather than dismantle them. Industry players, regulators, and technology providers must collaborate to ensure AI is deployed transparently, ethically, and responsibly, balancing innovation with accountability.

- The writer is SIC Investment Cooperative Technical Product Lead