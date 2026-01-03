E-procurement will reduce inefficiency, graft

During the 4th National Dialogue Conference for Supply Chain Professionals, I was reminded of just how far our profession has progressed, and how much more remains to be done. That reflection was sparked by remarks by Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, who noted that embracing technology in county’s procurement processes has significantly enhanced transparency and efficiency.

He highlighted the National Government’s new digital procurement system as a bold and transformative step, while acknowledging that, like any major reform, it comes with a few early teething challenges that must be addressed to ensure smooth and effective implementation

For decades, supply chain management has quietly carried the weight of Kenya’s economic engine. It is the backbone of service delivery, public procurement and national development. Yet it is also a field that has too often been overshadowed by allegations of inefficiency, fragmentation and corruption.

Today, however, we stand at an inflection point. The government’s decision to transition to an electronic procurement (e-procurement) system presents an unprecedented opportunity to rebuild trust, strengthen governance and usher in a new era of efficiency in public procurement.

Some stakeholders, including county governors, have however opposed implementation of the system, arguing that the current approach doesn’t accommodate the transitional challenges facing different government entities. Despite this, the potential benefits far out way the challenges.

The truth is that corruption has, for far too long, been inseparably linked with procurement. Manual systems have provided fertile ground for malpractice. Lost paperwork, back-room deals, and opaque processes have left professionals unfairly blamed when things go wrong. By automating and digitising transactions, e-procurement offers a long-overdue antidote.

The Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system promises a secure, end-to-end digital audit trail that cannot be manipulated or conveniently “misplaced.” Every action from planning, bidding, award and payment, is recorded, time-stamped, and reviewable. This is the kind of transparency that strengthens institutions, reassures citizens, and protects ethical professionals who are committed to doing their jobs right.

For oversight agencies, e-procurement finally offers the visibility they need. For suppliers, it levels the playing field by eliminating gatekeepers and broadening participation. And for taxpayers, it ensures that public funds are used effectively, equitably, and responsibly.

If Kenya is serious about tackling procurement-related fraud, which drains billions annually, digital transformation is not optional. It is indispensable.

The National Treasury estimates that e-procurement could save the country up to Sh50 billion every year. That is the cost of inefficiencies and malpractice currently baked into our systems. By integrating procurement processes in line with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (2015), e-GP strengthens governance, supports segregation of duties and protects the integrity of decision-making.

But technology alone cannot cure entrenched problems. As professionals, we must refuse to be conveyors of corrupt activities. We must uphold discipline, follow the process without compromise and maintain the highest ethical standards. We are facilitators, not perpetrators, and we owe the country a procurement ecosystem that reflects professionalism and integrity.

Yet even as the e-GP rollout gains momentum, it has not been without friction. Some counties argue that the system was hurriedly implemented without considering the diversity of local contexts.

These concerns are valid and they must be addressed. A one-size-fits-all approach cannot work in a country as diverse as Kenya.

-The writer is a procurement manager at Kenya Ports Authority and a Council Member at Kenya Institute of Supplies Management