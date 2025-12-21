Why the church must reclaim its moral voice from political power

A stature at the newly build Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple at Mountain View Estate along Waiyaki Way. [Standard, Kanyiri Wahito]

When Gen Z chanted “Occupy the church!”, it was not because the church was empty. It was because it was full, occupied by heist masters and power peddlers who act as they with a right of residence at the altar. Their confidence betrays entitlement. They show no reverence for the sacred. They mock the house of prayer without apology. If such arrogance is already mature at this early time of the campaign season, what will it become at its peak? Members of Parliament will by then hold the keys to open and close the church at will!

Yet these actors did not simply storm the sanctuary. They were invited. Some knocked and were welcomed; others did not even knock the clergy knocked on their doors, pleading for help. Help with what? Money. Always money. How many warnings does the church require concerning its appetite for money? How long must it be reminded that much of what politicians give is stolen wealth? Why does the church persist in pretending that these gifts come from clean coffers? For how long will the church posture as a beggar, desperate enough to sanctify any source of provision?