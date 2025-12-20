How to rescue Kenya's opposition and oversight role after the polls

Opposition bigwigs Kalonzo Musyoka flanked by Rigathi Gachagua, Fred Matiang'i, Martha Karua and Eugene Wamalwa dance to a Maasai tune during an Interdenominational thanks giving and prayer at Wamunyoro in Nyeri County on May 04, 2025. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s opposition parties have collapsed into a predictable and destructive ritual. Their leaders thunder that the sole purpose of a political party is to form the government – a valid point – yet they make no serious plans for the far more common outcome: losing.

When the votes are counted and they fall short, most rush to kowtow to the Executive through handshakes, board appointments, and bloated coalitions.

Those who remain outside settle for five years of directionless demonstrations and press conferences, chasing lopsided concessions that enrich political bigwigs while the citizens who voted for them get nothing.

Parliamentary oversight evaporates overnight. Chapter 15 commissions are starved or captured. Police brutality returns, corruption balloons, and the judiciary is slowly suffocated.

With 91 registered parties, we should have the most vibrant policy debate in Africa. Instead, we have despondency, social regression, and a depressed society with a steadily declining quality of life. This structural disease is curable.

The cure is to recognise one Official Opposition – at national level and in every county – composed exclusively of the runners-up in the presidential and gubernatorial races.

The candidate with the second-highest votes automatically becomes Leader of the Official Opposition. Their coalition forms the shadow cabinet and every one of their elected MPs and MCAs becomes an officially recognised Shadow Legislator from the moment the IEBC declares the results.

No new taxes. No extra perks. Funding comes from the existing Political Parties Fund – the billions of taxpayers already handed to parties. Shadow ministers receive the same salary as MCAs, one shared office, a small research staff of two people, and a modest policy budget. Enough to work, not enough to get comfortable. Defection to the government means instant loss of title, office, and funds.

The incentive flips: opposition finally becomes a profession, not a punishment. Picture the day after the 2027 election. The winner is sworn in. At the same hour, the runner-up is sworn in as Leader of the Official Opposition.

By the following week, they publish an alternative budget, table amendments to the Finance Bill, and the Shadow MCA in every ward begins holding weekly clinics with real policy proposals.

Citizens suddenly have a permanent address for their grievances – and a ready, vetted alternative when recall petitions are launched. This is how mature democracies function.

Britain, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand do not burn tyres when they lose elections; their shadow cabinets turn up for work the next morning and spend five years proving they can govern better. Kenya can copy the model tomorrow because the money, the losers, and the legal framework already exist.

All that is required is a short amendment to the Political Parties Act and a few lines in the Standing Orders of Parliament and the 47 county assemblies. Second place is an objective fact certified by the IEBC – no room for 91 parties to quarrel over who is the “real” opposition.

Kenya deserves an opposition that plans to lose as seriously as it plans to win. An opposition that turns up for work on the first day after defeat, sleeves rolled, alternative policies in hand.

Let 2027 be the last election in which coming second means disappearing from public life. Let the runners-up become the shadow that keeps government honest – and keeps hope alive for the rest of us.

The diagnosis is complete. The prescription is on the table. All that remains is for citizens and a few courageous legislators to demand its adoption before the next general election.