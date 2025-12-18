×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

From awareness to action: How e-commerce is transforming media advertising

By Ruth Kihara | Dec. 18, 2025

Shoppable content is accelerating that shift, and Kenya’s media space is uniquely positioned to benefit. Our audiences are already primed for commerce-driven content. We are mobile-first, payment-ready, and guided by discovery across TV, social video, podcasts, and live shows.

Shoppable formats are simply collapsing the journey from storytelling to transaction. Brands are no longer paying for reach alone. They want measurable outcomes. Media houses, in response, are evolving from distribution platforms into conversion partners.

The fact that SMEs are seeking affordable, performance-led advertising with high audience trust in credible media environments, with fintechs reducing payment friction, it is evident the ecosystem is ready with influencer and presenter-led live content.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The opportunity is significant, but so is the responsibility. Without transparency and strong editorial governance, trust erodes quickly. With it, shoppable content becomes a powerful evolution of advertising.

Done right, it enhances relevance, accountability, and sustainability across the media value chain. The future is already forming. The leaders will be those who balance commerce with credibility.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

e-Commerce Media Advertisement Online Shopping SMEs
.

Latest Stories

Mohammed Ibrahim: Man of conscience at the Apex Court
Mohammed Ibrahim: Man of conscience at the Apex Court
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
11 mins ago
Like Uhuru, Ruto now knows presidency is not a bed of roses
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
11 mins ago
Stop lying to mothers; there's nothing like safe abortion
Opinion
By Eda JB Tatu
11 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How State House used Sh4.5 billion in three months
By Edwin Nyarangi and Ndungu Gachane 11 mins ago
How State House used Sh4.5 billion in three months
CBE transition: How students will be placed in senior school
By Lewis Nyaundi 11 mins ago
CBE transition: How students will be placed in senior school
Why court rejected bid to withdraw case against Maasai Mara hotel
By George Sayagie 11 mins ago
Why court rejected bid to withdraw case against Maasai Mara hotel
How Kindiki spent Sh426m in three months as State expenditure surges
By Edwin Nyarangi 11 mins ago
How Kindiki spent Sh426m in three months as State expenditure surges
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved