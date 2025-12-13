Jamhuri's big hero is rights defender Khalid

There’s the saying that the world is full of sharks, and whoever throws you into the sea doesn’t care what the sea hunters do to you.

But a few people dare to save you, no matter the dangers.

In plain speak, some individuals rise above fear and danger to make a lasting impact on society. And as actor Whoopi Goldberg will tell you, history is beautiful, and offers us plenty life examples.

Recall Mahatma Gandhi? He renounced personal wealth to fight for India’s independence through non-violent resistance.

Then there’s South Africa’s Nelson Mandela. Yes, Madiba forgave his tormentors after 27 years of anguish in jail to end apartheid.

In Kenya today, most leaders and citizens jealously protect their comfort. Yet, a few selfless people risk it all to defend civil rights, social justice, environmental protection and political freedoms no matter the cost. Theirs is pure ‘Ubuntu’ spirit of ‘I am because we are.’

On Wednesday, Mama Nyagongo, my mother, asked me while watching prime time news: “Who’s this young man appearing everywhere? He helped Kenyans kidnapped in Uganda (Nicholas Oyoo and Bob Njagi). The other day I saw him with the family of fisherman Brian Odhiambo who went missing in Nakuru. Now, he is talking about a girl killed in Embakasi?”

She was referring to Mr Hussein Khalid. The lawyer and CEO of Vocal Africa is a constant presence wherever human rights abuses occur.

His passion to help families in distress is unmistakable. On this Jamhuri week, I join my mother and other Kenyans in celebrating Mr Khalid’s efforts to restore the smiles of countless individuals facing injustices.

You don’t have to know people for their hard work to reflect in your life. There are many change agents doing a great job but Mr Khalid is a first among equals.

I don’t care who funds him. What’s important is his calling to defend the meek. The man is in the league of bold speakers like Gabriel Dolan, Maina Kiai and fellow columnist Houghton Irungu, who never flinch in their rights crusade.

Mr Khalid’s work spans extrajudicial killings, police brutality, land rights violations, enforced disappearances, attacks on free speech, kidnappings and more.

Watch nearly every news bulletin and you’ll see him reaching out to poor families whose kin died in police cells, relentlessly rooting for the rule of law.

No threats or bribes can gag him. How else can a man stand up for his country folks?

The activist also speaks on matters beyond our borders. When post-poll chaos hit Mozambique in October, he spoke out strongly: “Mozambicans have come out to say no to fraudulent polls and demand change. We stand in solidarity with them. Africa shall be free. The future is Africa,” he posted on X.

On May 19, he seethed with anger when former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and lawyer Martha Karua were deported from Tanzania saying the move went against the East African Community’s ideals.

Activist Boniface Mwangi and Uganda’s Agather Atuhaire were assaulted in Dar, and Mr Khalid wagged a finger and boiled with fury.

I imagine Kenya having a million people like Mr Khalid. The brave human rights champion reminds me of some of the world’s renowned rights defenders like Malala Yousafzai of Pakistan, whose defence of girls’ education caused him a deadly Taliban attack. He earned the Nobel Peace Prize.

Then in Iran, Shirin Ebadi stands up against a lethal regime. There’re others like Leymah Gbowee of Liberia who mobilised women to end civil war. Like them, Mr Khalid knows no tribe or creed.

These are people who would rather die defending others than live in comfort and dine with overzealous regimes.

For the love of his country, Mr Khalid is undeterred. In all documented rights abuse, he personally shows up in at least eight out of 10 cases.

As we revel in our Jamhuri, hats off to Mr Khalid and all the patriots who burn the midnight oil to make Kenya a fairer and better place for humanity sake.

The writer is a communications practitioner. X:@markoloo