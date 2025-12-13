Versatile Mulwa has rested, but the show he loved will carry on

Mwalimu David Kakuta Mulwa, a legendary icon in the Kenyan creative industry with over 50 years of vast experience and having inspired generations after generations both academia and creative industry.[FILE,Standard]

It is Chinua Achebe who says that some people (are so lucky that they) have their kolanuts broken for them by the gods. And when it comes to talent and versatility, David Kakuta Mulwa, passed away on December 5, was up there with the best.

So versatile was he that for a whole week, we have been struggling to make up our minds who he truly was. He not only featured in the original cast of Francis Imbuga’s canonical play, Betrayal in the City, he also appeared in popular TV shows such as Makutano Junction and films including To Walk with Lions, Dangerous Affair and Born Free. He taught creative writing and theatre arts and mentored countless emerging authors, some of whom have gone on to become celebrated writers in their own right.