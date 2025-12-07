How Kenya-US health agreement betrays our privacy and the law

President William Ruto with Donald Trump after the signing of a peace deal between the DRC and Rwanda at the Donald J. Trump United States Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C. [PCS]

There are moments in a nation’s life when the alarm must be sounded without hesitation, moments when silence becomes complicity, and courage becomes the only moral option. Kenya stands precisely at such a moment today.

During his visit to the US this week, President William Ruto signed a 25-year agreement that grants the US government real-time access to medical records of every Kenyan, your HIV status, TB treatment, mental health history, fertility struggles, vaccination records of your children, and every disease specimen collected in hospitals from Lodwar to Lamu. This is not a partnership. This is not cooperation. This is wholesale surrender of sovereignty dressed as development assistance.