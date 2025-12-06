Expose students to books that enhance critical thinking

Ogilgei Secondary School teacher engage some students at the School on June 8,2018,Gatundu has come with an initiative aimed at improving performance of the learners in English and Literature ,he also distribute books to remote Schools.[FILE,Standard]

Besides the traditional themes tested in the KCSE, do literature teachers delve into other aspects of enduring value in the set books that can expose learners to the depth and beauty of the subject?

Unfortunately, many literature teachers approach the subject from a formulaic pedestal, often rushing through the syllabus and teasing out only what Knec examines from the set books.

But this is a misguided approach that may produce automatons of learners who walk through the rain of great works without ever getting wet.

There are no rules barring literature teachers from analysing, even in passing, elements in a novel that focus on character, structure, language and context. The power of unshackling young minds from the prison of seeing all written works solely in terms of formulaic themes cannot be overstated. It could well be the missing link to critical thinking.

Incidentally, this calls for literature teachers to go beyond the confines of set books. They can recommend supplementary reading for learners who are eager to take this leap of faith. For example, the works of the South African–Australian writer J.M. Coetzee (Nobel Prize in Literature, 2003) employ a sparse prose style and often use experimental structures and metafictional elements. Metafiction refers to works of fiction that self-consciously explore their own nature as stories, often by drawing attention to their fictional construction and commenting on the act of writing itself.

The books explore the nature of storytelling and the porous boundary between fiction and non-fiction. In my opinion, this is fertile ground for planting seeds of critical thinking and spurring lifelong learning in the nuances of literature.

The writer considered by many to have the deepest understanding of human nature is Fyodor Dostoevsky, a Russian novelist who explored the complexities of the human psyche, guilt and redemption in works such as Crime and Punishment and The Brothers Karamazov. Again, there is no regulation barring teachers from exposing learners to excerpts from Dostoevsky or any other great writers.

On a positive note, the introduction of literature in junior schools has created a literary aura for learners to explore and enjoy the world of storytelling without the stifling reproduction of answers in a particular way. The social sciences pathway of Competency-Based Education allows for the enjoyment of literature for its own sake and encourages its pursuit beyond senior school. Therefore, the traditional way of expounding literary analysis has to change.

According to research, the junior and high school years are a prime time to develop critical thinking skills.

The Creative Habit: Learn It and Use It for Life is a masterpiece by the acclaimed choreographer Twyla Tharp. It explicitly engages learners through practical exercises and actionable tips that guide them to be more creative in their daily activities.

Ultimately, there is a need to bridge the content of the English and literature syllabuses and to foster literary appreciation in learners with an eye on their critical-thinking needs beyond the classroom. Learners must be guided to delve into diverse books beyond the set texts and to avoid reliance on commercial guidebooks.

The writer teaches English and Literature at St. Charles Lwanga High School in Thika. Email: [email protected]