×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Costly, corruption-riddled and violent elections are not worth it

By Michael Ndonye | Nov. 28, 2025
Some of the vandalised vihecles at Downhill Spring Resort in Kaburengu area, Lugari Constituency owned by DAP-K candidate for Malava parliamentary by-election Seth Panyako, which are allegedly to have been damaged by armed goons on the eve of Thursday.[Benard Lusigi/Standard]

By-elections in Kenya are fights of pride. We can equate them with the event in Greek mythology known as the Judgment of Paris. In this account, the goddess of strife, Eris, tossed a golden apple inscribed “to the fairest” among the gods. Three goddesses, Hera, Athena, and Aphrodite, fought bitterly over it, and their chase of vanity led to the Judgment of Paris, which in turn sparked the Trojan War. This decade-long conflict consumed nations and left no true victor. It was a fight for pride that yielded only ruin.

Kenya’s by-elections are our own golden apple: Contests of muscle-flexing where millions of shillings are spent, projects stall, and citizens gain little in return. This week Kenyans went to the polls in 22 electoral areas: Six constituencies, one senatorial seat, and 15 county assembly wards. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) set aside Sh700 million to conduct these mini-polls.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya By-Elections Violent By-Elections 2025 By-Elections IEBC By-Elections
.

Latest Stories

Costly, corruption-riddled and violent elections are not worth it
Costly, corruption-riddled and violent elections are not worth it
Opinion
By Michael Ndonye
31 mins ago
Stars hope to conquer Iten Marathon's challenging course
Athletics
By Stephen Rutto
31 mins ago
Access to simple learning tools still defines a child's future
Opinion
By Paloma Lengema
31 mins ago
After cancelling Uhuru Day fete, Suluhu retreats to solitary confinement in Dar
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ballot bloodshed: How violence, property destruction marred by-elections
By Standard Team 31 mins ago
Ballot bloodshed: How violence, property destruction marred by-elections
TSC to migrate teachers to SHA cover despite court battle
By Lewis Nyaundi 31 mins ago
TSC to migrate teachers to SHA cover despite court battle
Low voter turnout leaves electoral officials idle in deserted polling stations
By Standard Team 31 mins ago
Low voter turnout leaves electoral officials idle in deserted polling stations
How by-election flaws exposed failing watchdogs as 2027 looms
By Biketi Kikechi 31 mins ago
How by-election flaws exposed failing watchdogs as 2027 looms
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved