×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Real State of Nation: Why Ruto's address could be another session of oratory, signifying nothing

By Dennis Kabaara | Nov. 20, 2025
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and President William Ruto in Makueni County where they met with grassroot leaders at State Lodge. [PCS]

“We want a nation united in its diversity. We need a state that is capable and competent. We are developing innovative ways of funding infrastructure. We are steadily removing the obstacles to meaningful and faster growth. We want a nation in which prosperity and opportunity is shared by all. We want a nation where no one goes hungry. We want a nation in which there is quality healthcare for all. We want a nation in which everyone is safe. We want a nation that is free of corruption. We want a nation that is at peace with the world. We will work together to build the nation that we want. We will work together to build a nation that works for all.”

Where do these words come from?  These are snippets from South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of their Parliament last February. Beyond the interesting ‘we’ not ‘me’ style; each of these “goal statements” is backed by strategic actions to deliver the goal. So, by example, their innovation in infrastructure funding is, guess what, an Infrastructure Fund. Does this sound familiar? Those closing statements on nation building follow a call to all South Africans to “come together in (a) National Dialogue to define a vision for our country for the next 30 years”. Sounds familiar too?

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto William Ruto State of The Nation Address William Ruto Empty Promises William Ruto Broad-based Government
.

Latest Stories

Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
Judge ends three-decade battle for prime estate between two women
National
By Kamau Muthoni
7 mins ago
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
National
By Archbishop Anthony Muheria
7 mins ago
Equity Bank takes over troubled packaging firm amid Sh193m debt
National
By Nancy Gitonga
7 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
By Josphat Thiong’o 7 mins ago
Underwhelming: Ruto cherry-picks statistics which hide deep pain in a troubled nation
Ruto's speech ignored key education issues, experts say
By Lewis Nyaundi 7 mins ago
Ruto's speech ignored key education issues, experts say
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
By Archbishop Anthony Muheria 7 mins ago
Bishop Sulumeti: Farewell to selfless man of prayer who led many to God, a patriot
Equity Bank takes over troubled packaging firm amid Sh193m debt
By Nancy Gitonga 7 mins ago
Equity Bank takes over troubled packaging firm amid Sh193m debt
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved