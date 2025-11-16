Kenya's diplomacy clouded by foreign supply routes for RSF

(L to R) US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, National Security Advisor Mosaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban, the Russian president's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov, and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend a meeting together at Riyadh's Diriyah Palace on February 18, 2025. [AFP]

In some of the strongest language yet, the US has said that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) waging war in Sudan are entirely dependent on foreign backers for their weapons, with a top official stating that the group “doesn’t have manufacturing capabilities” and that arms are “coming through some country.”

While US Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not publicly name Kenya during a press conference at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Niagara, Canada, on Wednesday, his remarks intensified the spotlight on a series of independent investigations that have directly implicated Kenyan territory as a key conduit for the weapons pipeline he described.