×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Kenya's diplomacy clouded by foreign supply routes for RSF

By Robert Kituyi | Nov. 16, 2025
(L to R) US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, National Security Advisor Mosaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban, the Russian president's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov, and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend a meeting together at Riyadh's Diriyah Palace on February 18, 2025. [AFP]

In some of the strongest language yet, the US has said that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) waging war in Sudan are entirely dependent on foreign backers for their weapons, with a top official stating that the group “doesn’t have manufacturing capabilities” and that arms are “coming through some country.”

While US Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not publicly name Kenya during a press conference at the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Niagara, Canada, on Wednesday, his remarks intensified the spotlight on a series of independent investigations that have directly implicated Kenyan territory as a key conduit for the weapons pipeline he described.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Sudan Sudan Millitary Clash Sudan's RSF Kenya-RSF Links
.

Latest Stories

Dandruff: The little flakes that steal confidence
Dandruff: The little flakes that steal confidence
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
5 hrs ago
Urgent steps needed to save our landscapes
Opinion
By Humphrey Kariuki
5 hrs ago
Scholars warn Kenya's energy boom poses hidden threat to birds
Environment & Climate
By Otuma Ongalo
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Like father, like daughter: Winnie joins fray for Raila political empire
By Harold Odhiambo 5 hrs ago
Like father, like daughter: Winnie joins fray for Raila political empire
How Ruto's internship policy has left JSS teachers in limbo
By Mike Kihaki 5 hrs ago
How Ruto's internship policy has left JSS teachers in limbo
Teachers' SHA upgrade clouded by delays, fraud fears and legal risks
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
Teachers' SHA upgrade clouded by delays, fraud fears and legal risks
Oburu faces turbulent start as he steps in Raila's huge shoes at ODM helm
By Bernard Sanga 5 hrs ago
Oburu faces turbulent start as he steps in Raila's huge shoes at ODM helm
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved