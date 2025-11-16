How Africa could become first line of defence in cybercrime fight. [File, Courtesy]

Across the continent, countries have seen a marked increase in cyberattacks targeting critical infrastructure, financial systems, and public services. Yet, in many instances, African governments, companies, and organisations’ cybersecurity measures have not kept pace with the rate of development.

And while the continent’s rapid digitalisation is a welcome catalyst for innovation, Interpol found that cybercrime now accounts for over 30 per cent of all reported crimes in West and East Africa and that two-thirds of African countries classify cyber-related incidents as medium- to high-priority threats.