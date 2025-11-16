×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Raila Odinga's faith in Kenya never wavered

By Salim Lone | Nov. 16, 2025
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's final send off journey in Kisumu. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Raila died a month ago, but like millions of Kenyans who continue to make known their love of Baba, I still feel unmoored, feeling that I have lost not just a great leader and a friend, but a whole country.

Kenya without Raila will be a different, lesser country. There is deeply felt grief and a profound sense of personal and national loss that is still resonating across the country. Kenyans knew that more than any of our presidents, Raila had kept Kenya together in this century’s turbulent decades by giving hope to the struggling and the impoverished. 

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

ODM leader Raila Odinga Raila Odinga Raila Odinga Dead Raila Odinga Democracy
.

Latest Stories

Dandruff: The little flakes that steal confidence
Dandruff: The little flakes that steal confidence
Health & Science
By Ryan Kerubo
5 hrs ago
Urgent steps needed to save our landscapes
Opinion
By Humphrey Kariuki
5 hrs ago
Scholars warn Kenya's energy boom poses hidden threat to birds
Environment & Climate
By Otuma Ongalo
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Like father, like daughter: Winnie joins fray for Raila political empire
By Harold Odhiambo 5 hrs ago
Like father, like daughter: Winnie joins fray for Raila political empire
How Ruto's internship policy has left JSS teachers in limbo
By Mike Kihaki 5 hrs ago
How Ruto's internship policy has left JSS teachers in limbo
Teachers' SHA upgrade clouded by delays, fraud fears and legal risks
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
Teachers' SHA upgrade clouded by delays, fraud fears and legal risks
Oburu faces turbulent start as he steps in Raila's huge shoes at ODM helm
By Bernard Sanga 5 hrs ago
Oburu faces turbulent start as he steps in Raila's huge shoes at ODM helm
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved