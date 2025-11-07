Expose learners to educational activities during this holiday

St. Joseph’s Boys National School Principal, Cosmus Nabungolo, and St. Joseph’s Girls School Principal, Rosebella Orwaro collecting examination papers from a container at the County Commissioner’s office. [File,Standard]

The KCSE English papers are done and schools are on a long recess of two months. This time is peculiar in many ways not only to teachers of English but also parents in many ways. Many teachers are worried that the prolonged closure of schools may have a ripple effect in learning in January 2026 if students. This especially so in the speaking and writing in English, which may be affected by prolonged speaking in sheng, and the general behaviour of students.

Many parents must be worried whether or not their children will have any retention abilities of the work covered in the year ending on 31st December, 2025 after the lengthy “party after party” break.

Needless to say, some learners may engage themselves in activities that will ultimately ruin their chances of performing well in schools. These include indulgence in drug and substance abuse and sexual immorality with their attendant consequences.

In adolescent thinking, this is “prison break.” It is an apt time to do things that they were secluded from while in schools. It is their time to delve into the world.

But all hope is not lost. We can keep our learners busy with activities that enhance their educational experiences. As a teacher, I know that with a little creativity, there many learning activities through which I can keep my students busy, remotely.

One way is by conducting online English and literature lessons with my students. I often give form a WhatsApp group of my learners and post assignments there. I give a specific time frame for responding after which the students inbox me privately with screenshots their answers.

After assessing each response in turn and awarding a mark, I open the debate on the wall. The learners exchange all shades of the expected answers and I moderate the debate. Oftentimes, I find myself recommending reading of specific texts and giving additional follow up questions on what at first may look like a straightforward assignment.

I recommend other teachers to think out of the box and loop their learners on social media groups where they can share the open learning. With careful selection of appropriate videos and graphics, they can keep the learning debate interesting, varied and long running. In fact, sharing of videos depicting songs, speeches and plays can reinforce classroom study of English set books in an amazing way without dampening the learner’s holiday mood.

Parents too have a great role to play in keeping learners busy in the two months holiday. They must supervise what their children listen to and view while at home. One way is by encouraging them to set a timetable for listening and viewing educational programmes on FM radios and television. There is a plethora of Educational TV channels that cater for all age groups of learners.

The parents’ roles include ensuring that online assignments are done promptly. The most fool proof way is by allowing your child to join such a group using your mobile phone so that you keep track of what their teachers are posting. You can also buy approved revision materials and facilitate your child in downloading applications that offer educational lessons to students.

Such engagements will not only ensure good performance in schools by learners when they open school next year, but also keep them out of trouble.

Mwangi teaches English and Literature at St Charles Lwanga High School,Thika