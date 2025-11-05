Images of money-weighing men indicate moral rot, not progress

Peninah Akinyi and her daughters marvel at the new one thousand shilling note after an MP donated it to be blessed during a church service at St. Josephs Catholic church in Nyabondo on June 09,2019. Many people who have not been close to the new legal tender had a touch in amazement.[FILE]

When wealth becomes spectacle and stupidity becomes status, a nation has begun its descent. Not into poverty, but into moral rot. The images circulating online of men and women weighing bundles of million-shilling notes because they can not count them are not just disturbing. They are diagnostic.

They reveal, with painful clarity, how far we have drifted from the discipline and decency that build nations. What we are witnessing is not success; it is sickness. A sickness of values, a sickness of governance, and sickness of conscience.