×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Why Raila Odinga never lost faith in courts despite painful legal defeats

By Ndong Evance | Oct. 31, 2025

From left: Azimio leaders Martha Karua, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth during the hearing of the presidential election petition at the Supreme Court, on August 22, 2022. [File, Standard].

There are men whose victories are not measured in titles won and offices held, but in the ideas they leave indelibly etched upon the conscience of a nation. Raila Odinga is one such man. His story, spanning over half a century of Kenya’s political evolution, is one of struggle, loss, endurance, and faith. This is not in himself, but in the promise of institutions, justice, and posterity. His journey has often resembled that of the tragic hero in literature, wounded yet unyielding, battered yet believing.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila Odinga Kenya’s Political Evolution Raila's Electoral Defeat Kibaki Tosha” Moment
.

Latest Stories

Osinde was killed in his house, a witness told the court
Osinde was killed in his house, a witness told the court
Courts
By Yvonne Chepkwony
3 hrs ago
How Suluhu morphed from 'gracious mama' to agent of fear
Politics
By Brian Otieno
3 hrs ago
Dar es Salam port closed as Tanzania violence spreads
Africa
By Philip Mwakio
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Suluhu morphed from 'gracious mama' to agent of fear
By Brian Otieno 3 hrs ago
How Suluhu morphed from 'gracious mama' to agent of fear
Dar es Salam port closed as Tanzania violence spreads
By Philip Mwakio 3 hrs ago
Dar es Salam port closed as Tanzania violence spreads
Kenyan reporter abducted in Kwale by 'Tanzanians'
By Patrick Beja 3 hrs ago
Kenyan reporter abducted in Kwale by 'Tanzanians'
Fears of many dead from violence as Suluhu chooses silence
By Biketi Kikechi 3 hrs ago
Fears of many dead from violence as Suluhu chooses silence
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved