Why Raila Odinga never lost faith in courts despite painful legal defeats

From left: Azimio leaders Martha Karua, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth during the hearing of the presidential election petition at the Supreme Court, on August 22, 2022. [File, Standard].

There are men whose victories are not measured in titles won and offices held, but in the ideas they leave indelibly etched upon the conscience of a nation. Raila Odinga is one such man. His story, spanning over half a century of Kenya’s political evolution, is one of struggle, loss, endurance, and faith. This is not in himself, but in the promise of institutions, justice, and posterity. His journey has often resembled that of the tragic hero in literature, wounded yet unyielding, battered yet believing.