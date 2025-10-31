Lifting logging ban has exposed President's doublespeak

Lifting of the logging ban, which was imposed in 2018 to curb deforestation, may lead to wanton destruction of the key water towers.. [File, Standard]

The decision by President William Ruto to lift the ban on logging in Mau Forest complex and all the gazetted forests in the country risks reversing the gains that the country has made in curbing deforestation and enhancing environmental conservation. It also exposes Dr Ruto's apparent hypocrisy in matters of the environment.

While launching the Mau Complex Integrated Conservation and Livelihood Improvement Programme in Elburgon, Nakuru County, early this week, the President lifted the ban, claiming that the move will lead to the reviving of the timber and furniture industry, thereby creating job opportunities, which, according to him, had been crippled by the ban. Interestingly, the President went further to assert that the lifting of the logging ban would support his pet project of constructing affordable houses by enhancing the supply of local timber products and furniture.

Conscious of the sharp reactions the move would elicit from environmental activists and the general public, the President insisted that only aged trees would be cut.

It is quite apparent the lifting of the logging ban, which was imposed in 2018 to curb deforestation, may lead to wanton destruction of the key water towers. In the absence of properly laid down measures to ensure that only the mature trees will be harvested, unscrupulous individuals will engage in illegal logging and subsequent destruction of the forests.

It is imperative to note that Mau Forest is the country's lifeline; a source of over 10 rivers. The forest complex also supports wildlife. As such, tampering with Mau Forest, even remotely, is to threaten the country's ecological heat-beat.

Ruto's directive raises a pertinent question. Who will monitor the felling of trees to ensure that only mature trees are felled?

But even if the government monitors the process, it is likely that it will be turned into a cash cow for its officials who will solicit bribes from the loggers, hence letting them fell the trees recklessly.

Stopping deforestation forms one of Kenya's National Determined Contributions in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 32 per cent by 2030 in line with the Paris Agreement signed in 2016, to which Kenya is a party. Therefore, increasing the country's forest cover through deliberate efforts such as planting of trees, besides protecting the existing forest cover is a crucial step in realising the Paris Agreement target.

This explains why Ruto has pledged to spearhead the planting of 15 billion trees by 2030. He has on a number of times reiterated this commitment on a global stage. For instance, during the 80th United Nations General Assembly in September this year, Ruto emphasised Africa's role in providing climate solutions rather than playing the victim. He has boasted of the country’s concerted efforts in environmental conservation.

However, back home the situation is different. Lifting the ban on logging is clearly an act of double-speak. It is ironic that this move came two weeks after the country marked Mazingira Day on October 10, a day the government dedicated planting of trees. On this day, Ruto led the nation in planting trees at the State House. Why would the President, on the one hand, lead the country in planting trees and on the other allow logging in a key water tower like the Mau Complex?

