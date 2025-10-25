Why Kenya's 30 pc development budget is not delivering

Standard Gauge Railways (SGR) Nairobi Terminus . December 6th,2024.[FILE/Standard]

In theory, there is no country that can realise meaningful economic growth and development without reasonable investments on infrastructure. In an article published on February 24, 2022, the World Bank asserts that infrastructure investments are important for structural transformation of an economy.

Economic literature has sufficient evidence that economic investments in infrastructure support long-term growth by creating jobs, improving efficiency and attracting foreign investments. The associated gains include increase in Gross Domestic Product, reduction of logistics costs, facilitation of trade and stimulation of essential services like energy and telecommunication.