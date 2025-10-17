Raila sought to cut funereal fanfare to 72 hours, but politicos in search of optics stretch it

Kenyans converge at Kasarani stadium to grief and mourn the Late former prime minister Raila Odinga on 16th October 2025. [David Gichuru,Standard]

As if anticipating the drama that would follow upon the event of his death, Raila Amolo Odinga required that his remains be laid to rest within three days, effectively signalling his aversion to funereal fanfare that dominates Kenya’s politicos.

Given his stature in Kenyan politics, there is a possibility that mourning may have lasted days, even weeks, punctuated by cultural rites in which throngs of mourners would descend on his homestead for days and nights on end. Now it seems everything will be collapsed into a few tight days to accommodate the 72-hour window.