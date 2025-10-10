Olkaria geothermal power station in Naivasha. [File, Standard]

Two weeks ago, at the Sustainable Energy Conference in Olkaria, and a week earlier at the Africa Climate Summit in Addis Ababa, one theme dominated the discussions, Africa can no longer afford to wait. The continent’s future depends on its ability to harness renewable energy and Kenya is at the centre of that story.

Indeed Kenya today stands at an inflection point. Our economy is growing, our cities are expanding, and our population is becoming more urban, more connected, and demand for power ever peaking. With this progress comes surging demand for electricity. But we face a double bind, how to power that growth while protecting our economy and our people from the destabilising forces of climate change. The old model of relying on imported fossil fuels or over dependence on hydropower is no longer sustainable. The time for incremental progress has passed. Kenya must move decisively and invest boldly in renewable energy.

Few countries are as blessed with renewable resources as Kenya. Beneath the Rift Valley for one, lies immense geothermal potential, already making us one of the global leaders in this technology. The winds across Turkana, Marsabit, and Ngong Hills are steady and strong. The solar irradiation across northern, western, and eastern Kenya is only second if not better than that of the Arabian Peninsula. And our rivers, descending from highland forests to the Indian Ocean, still hold untapped power potential despite the legacy hydro electric power projects

But natural abundance is not enough. Resources only become assets when they are harnessed, put to good use for the good of both humanity and the planet. For Kenya, energy independence and energy security mean turning potential into power.

KenGen has seen this firsthand. Our geothermal plants in Olkaria, Naivasha, are now the backbone of Kenya’s grid feeding more than 40 per cent of the energy that Kenyans consume every day. The global community is taking notice. Kenya now ranks among the world’s top ten geothermal producers.

But our progress is fragile. Climate change is already reshaping daily life. Farmers are struggling with erratic rains and prolonged droughts. Hydroelectric reservoirs, once the pride of our power system, are shrinking, exposing the dangers of relying too heavily on one source. Meanwhile, heat waves are driving up energy demand just as water scarcity reduces supply.

Beyond climate resilience, the financial logic is clear. Fossil fuels are costly, volatile, and imported. Every barrel of oil we import drains our foreign reserves, exposes us to geopolitical risks, and leaves our economy at the mercy of unpredicatble global markets.

Renewables flip this equation. Geothermal, hydro, wind, solar harness resources we already possess. They generate green jobs at home, from manufacturing solar panels and turbines to building and maintaining power plants. They stabilise electricity prices, which makes our industries more competitive. And they attract global investors, many of whom are actively seeking green infrastructure projects. Every dollar spent on renewables is an investment in Kenya’s future.

To unlock this potential, Kenya must act on several fronts. First, policy ambition. Kenya has made important progress with feed-in tariffs and progressive power purchase agreements. But we need to go further. Clearer regulations, faster permitting, and bolder targets will give investors confidence and accelerate timelines.

Second, innovative financing. Renewable projects require large upfront investment, but the long-term costs are lower. Kenya should expand its use of green bonds, blended finance models, and public-private partnerships. Development finance institutions are eager to fund clean energy. Our challenge is to provide bankable projects and transparent frameworks.

Third, human capital. A renewable revolution is not just about technology, it is about people. Kenya must invest in capacity building, training technicians, engineers, and energy entrepreneurs. Fourth, community participation. Energy projects succeed when local people see tangible benefits. Communities must not only gain access to electricity but also share in jobs, business opportunities, and even equity.