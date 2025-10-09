Let Kalonzo be: Why should he change ahead of defining 2027 race?

United opposition led by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a press briefing in Nairobi on 31st July 2025. [File, Standard]

As Kenyans in the diaspora prepare to host Wiper party leader Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka in the United Kingdom, mid this month, there are growing voices back home urging him to change into a more combative leader.

That he should shout louder and trade insults with political rivals to appear “strong” enough for the presidency. But such calls are misguided. They misunderstand who Dr Musyoka is and the kind of leadership Kenya truly needs.

Dr Musyoka is fine the way he is. His calmness, diplomacy, and firm principles are not weaknesses to be corrected but strengths that have earned him deep respect at home and abroad.

For over four decades, he has built a distinguished record in public service. He has served Kenya as Vice President, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and as a regional peace envoy. His leadership has always been defined by integrity, humility, and dialogue. At home, he has maintained an unwavering zero-tolerance stance on corruption, insisting that public office is a trust that must serve the people, not personal ambition.

Across Africa, he’s recognised as a peacemaker, mediating conflicts and advocating unity, stability, and justice. His brand of leadership is rooted in honesty, patience and decency — qualities increasingly rare in modern politics.

Those urging Dr Musyoka to change forget that authenticity is a leader’s greatest strength. To act out of character, feign aggression or hostility for political convenience, would betray the principles that define him. A leader who cannot be true to himself cannot be trusted to be true to his people.

Kenya needs leaders who are consistent, honourable and guided by conscience rather than applause. Dr Musyoka’s ability to remain composed and measured amid turbulence is the mark of true strength.

His upcoming visit to the United Kingdom is a reflection of the high regard in which he is held internationally. During this visit, he will deliver a keynote address at the London Political Summit and Awards, hosted at the UK Parliament at Westminster.

The event, marking the Summit’s 10th Anniversary, will honour him with the Africa Political Leader and Personality of the Year 2025 Award in recognition of his long-standing contribution to peacebuilding, good governance, and principled leadership across Africa. This recognition is a culmination of decades of public service marked by humility, consistency and a deep commitment to national and continental unity.

He is also scheduled to speak at Chatham House, the Royal Institute of International Affairs, one of the world’s leading policy institutes where heads of state, diplomats, and global thinkers gather to discuss international challenges. An invitation to Chatham House is reserved for leaders whose ideas and integrity carry global weight — a testament to Dr Musyoka’s international reputation as a credible and thoughtful voice on governance and peace.

In addition, he will hold a consultative meeting with the Commonwealth Secretariat, the principal intergovernmental agency that coordinates cooperation among the 56 member countries of the Commonwealth. The Secretariat promotes democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and sustainable development — ideals that Dr Musyoka has championed throughout his public life.

His engagement there reflects mutual respect between Kenya and the Commonwealth family of nations and underscores his stature as a statesman trusted to advance dialogue and reform.

Dr Musyoka will also deliver a lecture at Oxford University, an occasion that reflects not only his international recognition but also his own distinguished education and professional journey. As a seasoned diplomat and Senior Counsel in Kenya’s legal practice, he brings a rare combination of legal expertise, statesmanship, and practical governance experience to every discussion. Speaking at one of the world’s premier academic institutions underscores the depth of his knowledge and the seriousness with which he approaches policy, law, and leadership.

The climax of the visit will be a special townhall meeting with Kenyans living in the diaspora. This gathering will provide a platform for the community to engage directly with Dr Musyoka in a meaningful discussion about the governance of their country and their expectations from national leaders.

It will be an opportunity for Kenyans in the UK to share ideas on the future of the nation, voice their concerns, and highlight priorities for leadership, while also learning from Dr Musyoka’s extensive experience in diplomacy, law, and public service. For many, this meeting represents more than a formal event; it is a moment to connect with a leader who embodies the principles of integrity, unity, and service, and to envision “The Kenya We Want” together.

His enduring power lies in his unwavering principles. In an era where insults and manipulation dominate political discourse, he remains civil, honest, and focused on nation-building. His leadership is not about theatrics but about trust. He believes that Kenya’s future will be shaped by reason, justice, and inclusion — not noise and division. His refusal to compromise his values, even under political pressure, is precisely what has sustained his reputation as one of Kenya’s most dependable leaders.

To let Kalonzo be is to let authenticity triumph over pretence. It is to recognise that Kenya needs steady, ethical, and forward-looking leadership — the kind embodied by Dr Musyoka. To change him would be to rob Kenya of one of its few truly principled statesmen. His character is his compass, and his integrity is his legacy.

Let Kalonzo be — because being himself is exactly what Kenya needs today.