×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Newspapers sales have gone up thanks to bold headlines

By Victor Bwire | Oct. 3, 2025

Peter Musyoki, is a veteran newspaper vendor in Mombasa County. [File, Standard]

Political campaigns, populism competition among the political class, and catchy headlines focusing on governance issues, that are widely circulated in the evenings via digital platforms have provided revenue to newspapers, giving them a new hope for sustainability, providing alternative revenue. Print media readership and circulation in Kenya are picking up attributed to bold newspaper headlines on matters of public interest and the heightened political exchanges. While the figures for overall news consumption ranks newspapers a distant fourth from TV, radio and social media, through innovative approaches from long reads, punchy headlines that are widely promoted on digital platforms to article summaries on self-promotion platforms, print media is surviving—circulation figures are increasing steadily.

Away from the challenges of dwindling revenues from advertising, shrinking markets and competition especially from digital platforms, print media faces hurdles caused by high taxes on the broadsheet, operational costs related to printing and distribution of newspapers, professional news gathering and costs of defamation suits.

An interim study of news circulation figures in Kenya by the Media Council of Kenya shows that prevailing political conditions and newspaper headlines determine whether a newspaper is sold in a region or not. Other factors affecting the sale of newspapers include timeliness of newspaper delivery, entertainment, accessibility of the newspaper, sports news, and most important promotions through newspaper review segments in TV and radio.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Weekend newspapers; Saturday and Sunday editions, record the highest circulation figures, while morning hours are the peak selling hours of newspapers as most vendors reported to have at least a regular customer buying newspapers daily. While some vendors reported that the days of the week did not determine any trend in sales, a big number of vendors reported better sales over the weekends. The Standard and Daily Nation dominate the circulation figures, with publications with specialist content or inserts on business, sports, agriculture and regional economic blocs pulling the biggest readers, indicating interest from readers on deep, well done long reads with public interest touch.

The Kenyan media landscape has undergone significant changes since enacting legislation that operationalised, articles 33, 34, and 35 of the Constitution aimed at protecting media freedom and freedom of expression. This followed other key events in the history of the industry including the liberalisation of the airwaves in 1992 and the digital migration in 2016. This has seen an exponential growth in the sector, which currently has seen the country register 100 print publications, 135 TV stations and over 300 radio stations. However, the growth in the sector has not seen a relative development in terms of job creation, quality of content, diversity and plurality in voices and both viability and sustainability.

With the proliferation of digital media and citizen journalism, the old business model for sustainable media outlets has come into question in the 21st century. Not much is known about the promotion of media sustainability in emerging markets such as Kenya. Media players need to enhance knowledge on media sustainability by stimulating, identifying and aggregating knowledge and best-case studies that will generate a variety of practice-oriented information tools that can be used by the media industry in Kenya and Africa at large.

Mr Bwire is the Director, Media Training and Development at the Media Council of Kenya 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Print Media Bold Newspaper Headlines Political Campaigns The Standard And Daily Nation
.

Latest Stories

Why proposed government asset valuation policy is bad for Kenya
Why proposed government asset valuation policy is bad for Kenya
Opinion
By Eric Nyadimo
57 mins ago
Ruto will get his second term due to Uhuru, clerics' prayers
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
57 mins ago
IEBC must embrace proactive communication ahead of 2027
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
57 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cocaine highway: JKIA at the heart of international drug smuggling
By Francis Ontomwa 57 mins ago
Cocaine highway: JKIA at the heart of international drug smuggling
Inside Dalmas Otieno's emotional send-off
By Anne Atieno and Olivia Odhiambo 57 mins ago
Inside Dalmas Otieno's emotional send-off
Tried and tested: Gideon returns to Baringo politics, eyes Senate seat
By Julius Chepkwony 57 mins ago
Tried and tested: Gideon returns to Baringo politics, eyes Senate seat
Knife, condom, HIV kits: Court told chilling details in socialite's murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 57 mins ago
Knife, condom, HIV kits: Court told chilling details in socialite's murder case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved