The Standard

Why Kenya cannot afford to lose the EU coffee market

By Irungu Maina | Sep. 30, 2025
Some of the certified coffee seedlings donated by the government coffee revamping programme through the New KPCU. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Though coffee production has declined from an annual yield of 130 metric tonnes to the current average of 50,000 metric tonnes, it remains an important commodity benefiting many people in the country.

Lately, the coffee sector has been having discussions on the European Union Deforestation Regulation that is supposed to be implemented by December 30 this year. Under the regulation, the European Union countries have agreed not to buy any coffee that is grown on land that is demarcated to be a forest. This is one way of mitigating the environmental impacts that we are witnessing globally. The ban will also affect other commodities like palm oil, soy, cocoa, rubber and wood.

