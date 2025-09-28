Why Kenya's next medal should be in geothermal power sector

Olkaria geothermal power station in Naivasha. [File, Standard]

I write this week’s Green Message from Japan, the country where Kenya recently achieved second place in global athletics. My thoughts from last week were full of energy.

Today, I want us to harness that same spirit for something even more exciting. If we can be second in sports, why not aim to be second in an industry that drives our economy and changes lives?

The answer lies beneath our feet. Kenya already produces nearly one gigawatt of geothermal power, ranking us among the top six nations worldwide in this sector, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.

Unlike sunlight or wind, geothermal energy is available day and night, giving us a distinct advantage.

Nearly half of all the electricity on our grid today comes from this resource. No other African country holds this position of strength. However, we have only tapped into a small fraction of what lies beneath Olkaria, Menengai, and Baringo.

With a bold vision, Kenya can rise to become the world’s second-largest producer by 2035, generating between 2,500 and 3,000 megawatts.

This isn’t just about megawatts; it’s about people’s livelihoods. Kenya spends hundreds of millions of dollars each year on importing fertilisers, yet its farmers still use less than 40 kilogrammes per hectare, which is well below global recommendations.

Many don’t realise that geothermal power allows us to produce our own green ammonia and fertiliser, reduce costly imports, increase farm yields, and even export excess.

Global companies are already exploring large-scale projects in Naivasha, showing that this is achievable. Imagine a future where Kenyan fertiliser, made from Kenyan steam, nourishes African households and powers ships heading to Asia.

It is also about jobs and innovation. Microsoft, together with its partner G42, has announced a billion-dollar AI and cloud campus at Olkaria powered entirely by geothermal energy. This investment will give the youth of Naivasha a future in high tech. It will create opportunities in drilling and turbine work.

It will also boost agro-processing, aquaculture, and e-mobility. Farmers will benefit too. With geothermal heat, they can dry crops, pasteurise milk, and keep food fresh. Less waste means more income. More income leads to stronger livelihoods. The opportunities are endless.

It is also about regional trade. Kenya already sells surplus electricity to neighboring countries. New high-voltage lines now allow us to export even more as capacity increases.

With Ethiopia also connected, Kenya sits at the center of a clean energy trade corridor. If we expand geothermal quickly, we can become East Africa’s reliable power hub, earning foreign exchange while powering industries at home.

So, how do we move from plan to action? First, Parliament should enshrine a 2035 geothermal target into law, with annual milestones. Second, the government must expand the risk-sharing facility for drilling so that investors can develop new wells without fear of failure.

Third, Olkaria and Menengai should be fast-tracked into genuine green Special Economic Zones with customs support, recycled water cooling, and a dedicated skills campus. Fourth, we must secure long-term offtake agreements with nations like Japan, which is pioneering ammonia shipping and is ready to buy clean fuels from Africa.

Fifth, we should implement safeguards to manage gases and protect sensitive areas, ensuring growth is responsible and sustainable.

Kenya has already demonstrated to the world what discipline and endurance can accomplish.

Seven gold medals in Tokyo lifted our spirits. And the medals won should also boost our economy. Becoming the second-largest producer of geothermal energy is not just a dream; it’s an achievable goal if we dare to pursue it.

Beneath our feet lies steam powerful enough to cool data centers, fuel ships, grow food, and light the way for future generations. Let us not only compete for glory but also harness this power for prosperity. Think Green, Act Green!

www.kaluagreen.com