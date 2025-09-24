×
These five men can deliver Kenya from politics of despair

By Gitobu Imanyara | Sep. 24, 2025
Former Chief Justice David Maraga. [File, Standard]

In politics, small moves often create the biggest waves. What begins as a whisper among principled citizens can grow into a movement that reshapes a nation. Kenya has reached such a moment. As the country lurches between the disappointments of broken promises and the excesses of reckless borrowing, a quiet initiative is emerging. The middle ground being fronted by former Chief Justice David Maraga, activist Okiya Omtatah, gospel artist and thinker Reuben Kigame, activist Boniface Mwangi, Gen Z poet Sungu Oyoo, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, and former governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana may hold the key to Kenya’s renewal.

The middle ground is often misunderstood. Many assume it means neutrality, compromise, or indecision. In truth, it is something far more powerful. It is the choice to rise above the toxic binaries that dominate our politics, government versus opposition, tribe versus tribe, elite versus grassroots. It is the recognition that Kenya’s problems are not partisan. Corruption does not steal selectively. Debt does not discriminate. Unemployment, poor healthcare, and insecurity afflict all citizens alike.

