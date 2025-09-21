How Murkomen's words betray honest police officers who don't take 'fuel'

CS Kipchumba Murkomen at the launch of a flagship report and action plan by the Eastern and Southern Africa Commission on Drugs, Nairobi, June 2025. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

When Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen casually excused bribery within the police service, many Kenyans were rightly outraged.

But beyond the shock and anger lies a deeper danger: his words do not merely normalise corruption, they actively demoralise thousands of officers who try, against staggering odds, to serve with integrity. By suggesting that bribery is an acceptable or inevitable part of policing, Murkomen did not just fail the public. He betrayed the very officers he is supposed to defend.