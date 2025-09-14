Ukraine's fight is the world's fight

Ukrainian servicemen participate in training on how to destroy drones, practicing their shooting skills on balloons in Kharkiv region on September 11, 2025. [AFP]

Dear Kenyan friends,

Ukraine is not just a country at war. It is a country that systematically refuses to die.

Our story goes back more than a thousand years. In the 9th century, the state of Kyivan Rus’ rose on the banks of the Dnipro River - a powerful center of trade, science, and culture. Later came the Cossacks - fierce warriors of the steppe, free people who chose their own leaders and defended their land with unmatched courage.

In the 20th century, as empires collapsed after World War I, Ukrainians again declared independence. We fought wars, raised our national flag, and for a short time established our own republic. But surrounded by stronger powers, Ukraine was crushed, divided and occupied. Yet even then, the dream of freedom never died.

Finally, in 1991, after centuries of struggle, Ukraine reclaimed its independence peacefully, through a nationwide vote. More than 90% of our people said “yes” to freedom.

But independence is never given once and for all. Today we fight again - against Russia’s invasion, in the largest war in Europe since World War II.

Our frontline stretches more than 1,000 kilometers. It is not just trenches and tanks - it is a shield for the whole of Europe. On that frontline, ordinary Ukrainians - teachers, farmers, engineers turned soldiers - stand against one of the biggest armies on earth.

The enemy wages war not only with weapons but with terror. Thousands of Ukrainian children have been abducted, taken to Russia to erase their identity. Prisoners of war face brutal torture. Cities are bombed daily, civilians killed in their homes, schools, and markets.

And the world has heard many times - “there will be peace talks,” “there will be negotiations,” “there will be compromise.” But every time such promises were made, the opposite happened. The terror only grew. The bombs became heavier. The violence became more ruthless.

This is why Ukraine cannot be told to “just sit at the table.” Peace without justice is not peace - it is surrender.

And yet - Ukraine stands.

In the last 100 days, Russia launched a massive new offensive. Missiles, drones, artillery, endless waves of troops. They swore they would break us. But we fight back. We endure.

Every day on the frontline, Ukrainians prove one truth - freedom is never free. It must be defended.

Kenyans understands this wisdom. You, too, fought for your independence. That is why Ukraine’s struggle resonates here in Africa.

We are grateful to Kenya for standing with us - for your voice at the United Nations, for defending the Charter, for showing that aggression must never be rewarded.

But Ukraine is not only about war. Even now, we build, we innovate, we connect. We are ready to work with Kenya in agriculture, education, technology, and security.

From Odesa on the Black Sea to Mombasa on the Indian Ocean, our ports are gateways of friendship. Even during war, Ukrainians drink Kenyan coffee - strong, rich, unforgettable. That taste is like the bond we want to build - energizing, resilient, lasting.

Ukraine’s story is one of resistance - from Kyivan Rus’, to the Cossacks, to the 20th century wars for independence, and now today. Each generation stood up. Each generation carried the dream forward.

And today, together with Kenya, we believe that freedom will overcome the evil again.

And again. And again.

Because you know that dignity and national identity can never be defeated, incorporated into any Empire.

Nowadays Africa is rising. And so is Ukraine.

Asanteni sana. Mungu ibariki Kenya. Glory to Ukraine.

- Yurii Tokar, Ambassador of Ukraine to Kenya