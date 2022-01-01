Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka. [File, Standard]

I want to wish every Kenyan a happy and healthy New and invite us to reflect on the year that has been. 2021 was a very hard year for a majority of Kenyans – economically, physically and mentally - particularly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

I have seen, watched and read in awe and appreciation the resilience of our people when faced with this unheralded worldwide calamity. From in-house schooling we embraced online learning. From an 8am to 5pm physical working schedule, we acknowledged that all 24 hours of the day could be equally if not more productive as we embraced digital working spaces.

The Kenyan collective in navigating through the worst crisis of our century makes us all too aware of what more could and should have been done by the Jubilee Government. There should have been an ease-back-to-school fees payment plan for all families with primary, secondary and university school going children. More so, there should have been a nationwide policy applied to all Kenyans hospitalised with Covid-19 so that all could and can receive free and comprehensive medical care.

2021 was a year of could haves and many did not’s. With the lifting of the nationwide curfew by President Uhuru Kenyatta this past Mashujaa Day 20th October 2021, we as a people are now able to sit together, visit together, worship together, rebuild together and transact business together. Our present requires that we once and for all slay the dragon of corruption.

As we head into the Election Year, we particularly put to notice the professionals who conduct opinion polls and urge them to exercise due diligence in their information gathering and sharing. I specifically draw attention to the findings within The Kriegler Commission Report established in February 2008 by President Mwai Kibaki to inquire into all aspects of the 2007 polls and specifically the Presidential Election. The Kriegler Report apportioned some blame to and I quote: “3. Other players in the electoral process and 2007 election fall out… c) Opinion Polls - The impact of opinion polls on the outcome of the 2007 presidential elections was controversial… Every time the various poll results were released, a storm brewed.”

I have no doubt in my mind that if we do not address these fake polls syndrome, a repeat of 2007 poll chaos can easily occur.

- Writer is former Vice President

Covid 19 Time Series

Share this story