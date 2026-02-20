×
NOC-K signs strategic MoU with Japanese Olympic Committee

By Elizabeth Mburugu | Feb. 20, 2026
NOC-K president Shadrack Maluki (right) and JOC president Seiko Hashimoto sign a strategic MoU in Milan, Italy, on February 20, 2026. [NOC-K Media] 

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) and Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) on Thursday signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Milano, Italy, aimed at promoting the development of sports in the two countries.

The signing ceremony led by the presidents of both National Olympic Committees was held at Japan House in Milano, on the sidelines of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

The deal marks the beginning of a strategic and operational partnership aimed at strengthening high-performance systems, athlete development, sports science collaboration, and leadership education between Kenya and Japan.

Speaking during the ceremony, NOC-K president Shadrack Maluki described the agreement as “a partnership built on mutual respect, strategic ambition, and the enduring values of Olympism.”

While Kenya and Japan are geographically distant, both nations share a commitment to excellence, discipline, innovation, and high-performance sport.

The MoU establishes a structured framework for collaboration, combining Kenya’s globally recognised altitude training environment with Japan’s advanced elite academy systems and cutting-edge sports science expertise.

The JOC president Seiko Hashimoto was equally pleased with the partnership, saying it will help support the development and growth of sports in both countries.

“Today’s Memorandum of Understanding is a significant milestone in strengthening our cooperation and shared vision for the future of sport,” Hashimoto said.

“The JOC is deeply committed to fostering international friendships, promoting excellence, and creating opportunities for athletes of all ages. Through this partnership, we look forward to advancing mutual goals, encouraging cultural exchange, and supporting the development of sporting excellence across borders.” 

