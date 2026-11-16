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A section of women learn about the dangers of female genital mutilation (FGM) and the importance of protecting their daughters from the practice during an anti-FGM caravan by the Zinduka Kenya Foundation and The RAIN WORKERS in Kugisingisi, Kuria East Sub-County, on November 15, 2026. [Anne Atieno, Standard]

A multi-agency campaign against female genital mutilation (FGM) has been stepped up in Kuria, as authorities and child protection groups try to shield girls during the November-December cutting season.

The campaign, led by Zinduka Kenya Foundation with The Rain Workers, has taken anti-FGM messages to markets, boda boda stages, border areas and other public spaces in Mabera, Ntimaru, Kuria East and Kuria West sub-counties.

This season is a particular worry. All four Kuria clans, Bugumbe, Bwirege, Nyabasi and Bukira, are expected to take part in the practice, and child protection officers fear that many girls could be at risk.

Mabera Sub-County Children’s Officer Janet Robi said the caravan is one of several interventions to educate communities on the illegality of FGM and to rescue girls facing the cut.

“We are having a unique situation this season where all the four clans will be doing the cuttings. That is why we are out here trying to take interventions. The caravan is part of the interventions we are taking,” she said.

Ms Robi said some people still practise FGM without knowing it is illegal, which makes sensitisation critical. Authorities and partners will set up a rescue camp at Moi Nyabohanse Girls Secondary School for girls at risk. It is due to open officially on November 23.

Ntimaru Sub-County Children’s Officer Cian Wambura said officers are applying lessons from last year, when cutters changed tactics to avoid detection.

“Last year it was very tricky because cutters changed tact and were cutting at night. Girls were also being dressed as boys; hence it was difficult for us to realise that the cutting was going on,” she said.

Despite the challenges, child protection teams rescued 250 girls and placed them in rescue camps, though some girls were still cut. Court cases against suspected perpetrators are ongoing.

Stakeholders are appealing to parents, elders, religious leaders, men and young people to join the fight so that no girl is cut. [File,Standard] . [File,Standard]

Kennedy Ochieng, deputy programmes officer at Zinduka Kenya Foundation, said the organisations are mobilising communities and identifying girls at risk before the camp opens. “We are determined to rescue girls at risk,” he said.

Antony Oniala, representing Kehancha Law Courts, said the justice system remains committed to holding perpetrators to account. Last year the court handled five FGM-related cases, he said. Three were concluded, two of them ending in convictions.

He noted that the campaign coincides with November Children’s Service Month. Paul Mohore of The Rain Workers said the caravan is also targeting interior areas that are hard to reach. “Reaching the interiors is sometimes difficult. We want everyone to get this message,” he said.

Stakeholders are appealing to parents, elders, religious leaders, men and young people to join the fight so that no girl is cut.