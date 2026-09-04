Homa Bay strikes deal to trade billboard rights for free street lighting

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Homa Bay County officials and Strangler Fig Ltd. representatives pose for a photo during the launch of a 200-unit solar street lighting initiative at Governor's Park, Homa Bay County headquarters.

Two hundred solar-powered street lights will light up fish landing sites, market centres and community roads across Homa Bay County at no cost to the county government.

The lights run independently of the national grid throughout the year and will extend trading hours and improve safety in towns and along the lakeside, according to county officials.

"Installing streetlights, advertising lightboxes and high masts will not only enhance security in our towns and beaches but also promote economic activities throughout the county by extending trading hours and creating safer neighbourhoods," said Governor Gladys Wanga during the launch.

The initiative is a public-private partnership between the county government and Strangler Fig Ltd., a Kenyan infrastructure and investment firm that funds, installs and maintains the lights.

In return, the firm gains rights to manage billboard licensing and outdoor advertising infrastructure within the county.

"Our partnership with Strangler Fig Limited will oversee the management, installation, operation and commercial utilisation of outdoor advertising infrastructure, billboard licensing and street lighting within Homa Bay County," said Wanga, adding, "This initiative aims to benefit the county and its residents by generating revenue, improving urban aesthetics and enhancing public lighting and safety."

Wanga said the arrangement removes the electricity burden from the county while giving the firm a route to generate revenue.

"Since we are both benefiting, I think it's a perfect example of a public-private partnership that is going to improve our communities," noted Wanga.

The launch took place at Governor's Park at the county headquarters.

Muthandi Mbui Wanjigi and Maina Mbui Wanjigi, directors of Strangler Fig Ltd., lead the firm.

Muthandi Mbui Wanjigi said the firm first pitched the project to county officials at last year's Blue Economy Conference.

"We are not simply switching on lights. We are switching on opportunity," said Muthandi Mbui Wanjigi, noting, “When a road is lit, a business comes alive. When a market is powered, a people are empowered."