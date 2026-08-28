When personal spirits go rogue: Manoeuvres of night runners of Homa Bay

I kept hearing about juogi a lot as I grew up but couldn’t understand what it is. Juogi is the Luo word for spirits, but my inquisitive mind kept asking what the modern or scientific equivalent of it.
It always came up when someone acted weird or an excuse for turning someone down. The reason given is that his personal spirit has rejected that person.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902