Orengo administration faces backlash over CEC recruitment

Siaya Governor James Orengo. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Siaya county government officials have pushed back against allegations of a leadership vacuum following the advertisement of all the eleven county executive committee positions earlier this month.

Critics of Governor James Orengo claim that the administration is operating on autopilot following his absence after travelling out of the country and also his move to advertise all the CECs positions.

The Governor is also not in good terms with his deputy William Oduol who is said to have stopped going to his office located at the county headquarters four months after they were sworn in office.

While defending the recent advert that also included some positions of chief officers who are the accounting officers of their department, the county officials noted that the decision is part of an ongoing restructuring process rather than a sign of stalled leadership.

Speaking to The Standard, county secretary Joseph Ogutu confirmed that all the contracts of the CECs and chief officers were still running including his.

Ogutu noted that the CECs contracts were all ending in the month of March and so the county government had opted to start the recruiting process.

“All contracts are running. If you want to replace an officer you do not wait for the day the contract ends. You start the recruitment process when they are still in office. This is for seamless transition. They will only vacate office once the recruitment process is over,” he argued.

On the Governor’s absence from the office and the country, Ogutu noted that Orengo was still in charge wherever he is.

The county secretary said there is no vacuum since the Governor has been consulting with all his executive officers despite being away from office.

“There are no vacuum. All offices and officers are working. The Governor is a way for a few days. The absence can be personal or official. He is still in charge because despite his absence we consult with him on everything,” he added.

He however did not disclose the exact country the Governor had travelled to.

This follows claims by critics that Governor James Orengo had left the country after advertising the positions, a move they claimed would frustrate service delivery.

Governor Orengo’s administration has announced a recruitment drive targeting senior leadership and technical positions.

The recruitment drive issued by the county public service board also targets the health sector.

The board invited applications for invites eleven CECs, all serving during the tenure of the governor, alongside the position of County Attorney, which carries a six-year contract.

The advertised CECM roles include Finance and Economic Planning, Governance and Administration, Health and Sanitation, Agriculture and Blue Economy, Water and Environment, Trade and Industrialization, Public Works and Transport, Tourism and Culture, Lands and Urban Development, and Education and Social Services.

The Board also advertised more than 40 senior and mid-level positions, including chief officers, directors, deputy directors, coordinators and officers across different departments.

The chief officer positions are three-year contracts, renewable annually based on performance.

Ugenya MP David Ochieng and Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party leader criticized the move terming it as public relations.

MP Ochieng said the Governor wants to bring in a political cabinet and he is going to get in politicians to help him get through this coming election.

He accused the Governor of hoodwinking Siaya electorates.