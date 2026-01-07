Migori clergy condemn attack of pastors, re-circumcision of men and FGM on rescued girls

Survivors call for urgent action as child pregnancies rise despite drop in FGM prevalence. [File, Standard]

The clergy in Migori County have condemned attacks on pastors, the re-circumcision of men and the forced cuts of girls who had fled from Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

According to the clergy, pastors and their church members who had gone through medicalised circumcision were being targeted together with girls who had just been released to go home for school reopening.

During a press briefing at Komotobo rescue centre in Kuria East Sub-County, Migori County, the clergy said their church members, including pastors, had been attacked, their properties destroyed, and some of their members forcefully re-circumcised.

“We are shocked by the ongoing circumcision at Ntimaru even when schools have been reopened,” Rev. Julius Marwa said.

They termed the re-circumcision and cutting of girls as barbaric, inhuman, and demoralising acts of lawlessness.

The clergy claimed that a 60-year-old man and a secondary school teacher were among their members who were forcefully re-circumcised.

Moreover, they said a girl who was released from a rescue camp on Saturday last week was seriously beaten and cut.

They demanded justice for the affected individuals, saying that the government must now come out and intervene.

“Police should move with speed and arrest all those involved in the planning and execution of these barbaric acts. The circumcisors, both male and female, should also be arrested,” Marwa said.

The clergy want the government to provide adequate security to pastors and their members who are now being targeted.

Last year, 438 boys from churches in the Kuria region were circumcised in hospitals within the county.

Furthermore, the clergy want the government to ensure that girls who fled from the cut over the holidays are protected and provided with basic needs, including education, and not subjected to any form of abuse.

Currently, Komotobo rescue centre has 13 girls who are yet to reunite with their families.

Out of the 13, eight have since been rejected with their families, a situation that will have them extend their stay at the rescue centre.

The President of South East Nyanza Field (SDA), Paul Girimbe, said that most of their members had been affected by the ongoing re-circumcision of men.

“This is an embarrassment to the community, and it is unacceptable. It cannot be condoned. As a church, we say no. Whatever is taking place is wrong,” Pastor Girimbe remarked.

He claimed that cultural elders in the community had instilled fear in the victims, demanding that those affected needed to come out and speak.

Bishop Philip Sibuti from PEFA Church in Ntimaru said they do not support FGM.

“The government needs to help us. Whatever happened is criminal,” Bishop Sibuti stated.

He revealed that he had received threats before and even told that he would be killed for his stance against FGM.

Pastor Amos Bhoke from PEFA Church in Kuria, one of the victims, said he was attacked last week while heading home by a group of armed youths who wanted him to be re-circumcised against his will.

“I had boarded a motorcycle home and after alighting, a group of youths attacked me and said that I must be circumcised. They roughed me up and hit my head. It was neighbours who came to my rescue. I later went and reported the matter,” Bhoke said.

He obtained an OB number after reporting the matter at Ntimaru Police Station.

Mwita Maseke, a member of Maranatha Faith Assembly Ntimaru, was also attacked at his home on Monday this week and was to be re-circumcised before police intervened and rescued him.

A group of youths armed with machetes and a flag had flooded his home, ready to carry him away for a forced re-circumcision.

“I reported to the police, and I’m hopeful that they will be arrested. I don’t know why they wanted me to be re-circumcised because I had made a personal decision to be circumcised in a hospital,” Maseka said.

During the rescue, police were forced to lob teargas canisters to disperse the youths.