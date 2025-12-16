How red wire led to discovery of bomb on Migori bridge

Police in Migori County are pursuing suspects who planted a bomb at a bridge in Nyatike sub-county, Migori County.
The suspects reportedly planted the bomb at a bridge that links Suna West and Nyatike sub-counties on Monday at around noon.
Nyatike sub-county Police Commander Juma Londo urged residents to volunteer information that could lead to arrest of the suspects.
"We are seeking for information on whoever might have planted the bomb there," Mr Londo said.
The police boss revealed that they got a report from a resident that there was a red wire at the bridge, which was connected to the ground.
"We processed the scene and found that it was true that a red wire had been connected from the ground just beside the bridge," he said.
Londo said that they restricted the public from using the bridge and called a bomb disposal and Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) team from Migori, who established that a bomb was planted at the bridge.
The team successfully detonated the bomb, and nobody was injured.
"We have been using this bridge for a long time but we are shocked to find that something has been planted at the bridge and we can't use it," John Jaoko, a resident said.
The residents appealed to the government to expand the bridge which was too narrow.