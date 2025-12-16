×
How red wire led to discovery of bomb on Migori bridge

By Anne Atieno | Dec. 16, 2025

Vehicles drive through a narrow river Kuja bridge in Nyatike. [File, Standard]

Police in Migori County are pursuing suspects who planted a bomb at a bridge in Nyatike sub-county, Migori County.

‎The suspects reportedly planted the bomb at a bridge that links Suna West and Nyatike sub-counties on Monday at around noon.

‎Nyatike sub-county Police Commander Juma Londo urged residents to volunteer information that could lead to arrest of the suspects.

‎"We are seeking for information on whoever might have planted the bomb there," Mr Londo said.

‎The police boss revealed that they got a report from a resident that there was a red wire at the bridge, which was connected to the ground.

‎"We processed the scene and found that it was true that a red wire had been connected from the ground just beside the bridge," he said.

‎Londo said that they restricted the public from using the bridge and called a bomb disposal and Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) team from Migori, who established that a bomb was planted at the bridge.

‎The team successfully detonated the bomb, and nobody was injured.

‎‎"We have been using this bridge for a long time but we are shocked to find that something has been planted at the bridge and we can't use it," John Jaoko, a resident said.

‎The residents appealed to the government to expand the bridge which was too narrow.

.

.

.

