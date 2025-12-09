Homa Bay county steps up efforts to rescue women from sexual abuse

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Gender Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe, and Shofco CEO Kennedy Odede during the official opening of a rescue centre for victims of sexual abuse and GBV in Ndhiwa Town, on December 9, 2025. [James Omoro, Standard]

Efforts have been intensified to rescue girls and women who are abused sexually in a bid to curb gender based violence (GBV) in Homa Bay County.

This follows the establishment of a rescue centre to accommodate GBV victims. The main targets are school girls who are sexually abused and women who suffer GBV in their families.

The facility, dubbed a safe space, has been established in Ndhiwa Town.

The rescue centre has a bed capacity for 52 survivors and four health workers.

The centre has been established in partnership between Shofco and Homa Bay County Government.

According to the latest Kenya Demographic and Health Survey, gender based violence is a serious issue in Homa Bay County. For instance, teenage pregnancies in the county are 23.2 per cent compared to the national prevalence, which is 14.8 per cent.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Gender Principal Secretary Anne Wang’ombe, and Shofco CEO Kennedy Odede officially opened the rescue centre.

Wanga said the safe space will restore the dignity of girls and women who are abused in the county.

She assured that the facility will ensure the safety of GBV survivors when their cases are being handled through the criminal justice system.

“It is not efficient to take a legal action against a GBV perpetrator when the victim lives with him in the same environment. This safe space will accord GBV survivors safety, besides making it easier to punish perpetrators of the vice through the criminal justice system,” Wanga said.

The governor exuded confidence that the facility would promote the education of girls in the county.

“We don’t want the education of our girls to end because of pregnancy. Above all, those who defile girls must stop in this county,” Wanga said.

Wanga revealed that mental health services will also be provided in the facility.

“Mental health is a serious issue that we must deal with to prevent GBV in this county,” she said.

She said the county government would ensure the victims gain technical skills provided by instructors from vocational training centers.

“We also found it important to provide technical skills to survivors in a safe space to enable them to earn a living. This will reduce GBV in families,” Wanga said.

Wang’ombe said the time had come for residents to say no to GBV.

She called for joint efforts in sensitising residents against the vice.

“I urge civil society organisations to augment the government’s efforts in sensitising residents against GBV. Let us all join efforts to fight GBV it,” Wang’omb saide.

Odede explained that Shofco came up with the idea of constructing the facility to shape the lives of future generations.

He said the facility will enable legal measures to be taken against sex pests.

“We must ensure men who violate the sexual rights of our girls are punished accordingly. Let us all focus on ensuring our girls get education they deserve,” Dr Odede said.

Shofco CEO urged the county government and local stakeholders to ensure the sustainability of the facility.