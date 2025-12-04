PWDs urge Migori County to fast-track disabilities Bill after six-year wait

A disable woman passes under the gate of Migori County sports ground on 1st May 2018 where labor day celebration was supposed to be held. [FILE,standard]

Persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Migori County have called on the county government to fast-track the Persons with Disabilities Bill, which they say has been pending for six years.

Speaking during the International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebrations at Migori Primary and Junior Secondary School, their chairman, David Otieno, accused the county government of sidelining their community.

“From 2016 to date, our bill is still being considered,” Mr. Otieno said, citing persistent neglect and slow progress in reforms meant to improve their lives.

The group highlighted longstanding challenges, including inaccessible public buildings, lack of disability-friendly sanitation facilities, and minimal representation in county appointments. They alleged that their concerns have been overshadowed by politics, with little urgency to address their issues.

Civil society groups, led by Titus Orwa, emphasized that PWDs are not passive beneficiaries of charity but active citizens whose potential strengthens Kenya’s social fabric. He urged counties to enforce Section 5 of the National Disabilities Act 2025, which mandates that devolved units develop disability-inclusive laws, enforce accessibility standards, and ensure PWD participation in governance.

“PWDs should have guaranteed access to infrastructure, public services, and information without discrimination,” Mr. Orwa said.

Former Migori Woman Representative Denitah Ghati supported the call for urgent action, insisting that the county disabilities bill be fast-tracked to secure the rights of PWDs. She further urged the county government to ensure employment opportunities, accessible offices, tax exemptions for PWD-run businesses, and inclusivity in elective positions.

Migori Gender Chief Officer Prof. Rose Ogwang defended the county government, explaining that the delay was due to the need to align the county bill with the new Disabilities Act signed by President William Ruto in May 2025. She said fresh public participation was required to ensure the county bill reflects the provisions of the national law.

“This will ensure that Migori County's disability bill aligns with the National Disabilities Act 2025,” Prof. Ogwang said, adding that they are sourcing funds to hold another public participation exercise.

Prof. Ogwang also highlighted the county government’s commitment to inclusivity, equity, and equality. She noted that Migori County was the first in the country to import disability-friendly wheelchairs for children, which have been distributed across the county without discrimination.