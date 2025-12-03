Migori county announces fresh dates for Piny Luo cultural festival

Raila Odinga joins other Luo leaders in a dance at the opening of Piny Luo Festival in Migwena Siaya. [File, Standard]

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko’s administration has announced fresh dates for the fifth edition of Piny Luo Cultural Festival which was to be held from December 14 to December 16.

The event will instead commence on December 15 and end on December 17.

While addressing the press at his office in Migori town, Migori County Secretary Oscar Olima said the changing of dates were made after considering the availability of the chief guest who is President William Ruto.

Despite the change of dates, the venues where the Piny Luo Cultural Festival will be held remain the same.

Governor Ayacko’s administration also plans to hold Migori Cultural Extravaganza where communities which include Lhuya, Kuria, Kisii, Kikuyu, Somali and Suba will have a rare opportunity of celebrating their culture between December 10 and December 11.

“With Migori being a dynamic county, we are doing this with a little twist in that we will hold a cultural extravaganza that will entail the cultural exhibitions for other communities living in Migori County. Those events will be a precursor to the main event,” Dr. Olima said.

The Cultural extravaganza is expected to be graced by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and other dignitaries.

It will be held in Kehancha town at Tarang’anya High School on December 10 and 11.

Exhibitions will also be done at Mukuyu Primary School where all Lhuya dialects are expected to attend.

On December 17, at the tail end of the Piny Luo Cultural Festival, President William Ruto will grace the event together with other heads of states and dignitaries.

“It will be a three-day event with pomp and colour showcasing and exhibiting the Luo Culture,” Olima remarked.

The Piny Luo Cultural Festival will have five venues which include Senye beach in Muhuru, Thimlich Ohinga, a cultural heritage site, Rongo University which will be the main arena, Sony Green Stadium and Migori Teachers Training College.

Ball games and other games that will be precursors to the main event will be held at Migori TTC, Sony Sugar Stadium, Tarang’anya High School whereas the finals will be at the main arena at Rongo University.