Siaya doctors suspend services over alleged assault of colleague by county staff

Doctors want Siaya Governor James Orengo to ensure adherence to workplace safety guidelines. [File, Standard]

Doctors in Siaya county have suspended services to protest the alleged assault of a colleague by county government staff.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacist and Dentist Union (KMPDU) Nyanza Branch Chairman Steve Ndonga said they want Governor James Orengo to rein in on County Executive Committee members, personal assistants and local leaders and guarantee adherence to workplace safety guidelines.

Dr Ndonga declared that they will not accept workplace violence to rear its ugly head in Kenya and vowed not to resume duty until the county government demonstrates accountability and respect for the rule of law.

In a statement addressed to the Siaya county secretary Joseph Ogutu, KMPDU claimed that on November 30, 2025, a young doctor was assaulted by county staff and the area chief.

The union said the doctor's only offence was to provide emergency services to a patient other than the one preferred by a county official.

"This barbaric act is not only morally reprehensible but also a direct violation of the international labor standards. Specifically, it contravenes the International Labor Organization (ILO) convention No.155 on occupational safety and Health (1981), which obligates employers and governments to ensure that workplaces are safe and free from violence, intimidation and hazards," said KMPDU Nyanza secretary general branch Aggrey Nyabuti in the statement.

Dr Nyabuti on Tuesday said that the Union will not tolerate the normalisation of violence against healthcare workers.

"Immediately effectively, we hereby suspend all medical services offered by our doctors in Siaya county until the county government, led by Governor James Orengo takes decisive action," he said.

The union branch secretary general demanded commitment from the Governor on adherence to workplace safety guidelines.

"Publicly commit to protecting healthcare workers from intimidation and assault. We emphasize that the health sector cannot function under fear and coercion. Doctors must be allowed to exercise their professional judgment without interference, harassment, or threats to their lives," he said.